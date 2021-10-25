La Crosse School Board approves $115 million 21-22 budget with no tax increase

The La Crosse Board of Education approved the district's 2021-2022 budget at its Monday meeting, greenlighting just over $115 million in spending and no change in property taxes for the next year.

Of its approved spending, $103,441,457 of that will go towards its operating expenses, which includes staff salaries, projects, instructional support and more.

The school district's portion of property taxes will remain the same as it did last year, at a rate of $9.98 per $1,000 of taxable property, which will help cover nearly half of the district's budget.

This comes after the district was able to offer a big break in taxes last year, reducing its gross tax levy by about $9 million, but officials said it was due to other property tax relief credits the district received. A similar reduction could be attributed this year, the school's budget book states, but it is not known until December.

In addition, a continued, "substantial" increase in property values throughout the district has aided in no change to the tax rate. This is the continuation of a trend of increases values around the district, which have risen by nearly 8% since 2012.

Officials called it a balanced budget, with the district receiving about $586,000 from the state, and officials said that its revenue limit was a bit higher than expected.

The district specifically qualified for a new type of state aid this year because of the amount of students in poverty. Officials said it received about $337,000 in additional aid because 50% of its student body was considered economically disadvantaged, making La Crosse a "high poverty district."

The state has budgeted nearly $17 million in aid for high poverty districts around the state through 2023.

While this is what officials considered a "noticeable change" in revenue to its budget than when it was proposed last month, it largely balanced out with increased expenses for vouchers.

The district continued to see a decline in enrollment, as was expected, losing 132 students from last year. It has lost over 800 students since 2010.

This year, the losses were largely felt in the elementary and middle school grades, with a slight increase in its high schools. Officials have identified that its loss of students is largely due to smaller elementary level classes and larger classes graduating out.

Despite this loss, officials said the district "didn't get anywhere near" the projected year-over-year enrollment decline, and it has seen a slight boost because of its Coulee Region Virtual Academy.

Specifically, the virtual academy has helped balance its open enrollment rates out, and there were fewer students who open enrolled out of the district to attend virtual schools because the district had now opened its own.

"We saw some immediate gains by opening a virtual academy and we think that we will probably continue to see those," superintendent Dr. Aaron Engel said Monday.

District executive director of business services Patty Sprange said it was "back on track" with open enrollment after more students opted out of the district than in last year.

Engel said earlier in the year one of his staff members called as many families as she could to learn why students were choosing to open enroll out of the school district, and that the most common responses were because students had moved and wanted to remain in their original district, or because parents worked in a different school district.

"It's very rare that somebody indicates something wrong with any of our programs. It's usually related to one of those other factors that are pretty well outside of our control," he said.

"That said, we want as many folks to choose La Crosse as possible and what I've always said is I want every student that lives in our school district to choose our school district," Engel said. "And if we get some folks out of other school districts, too, that's nice."

Engel said he anticipates things such as the CRVA to continue with this trend of aiding enrollment, especially as the program begins to be marketed to students across the state, but said that the district still needs to continue to find ways to alleviate the burdens that prevent students leaving the district.

The budget was approved unanimously Monday with two board members absent.

