The La Crosse school board Monday joined a push to ban Native American mascots in Wisconsin school districts, but not without some hesitation.
Board members passed the resolution -- which originated with the Wausau school board and has been endorsed by a few others -- in a unanimous vote.
It states in part that the use of Native American mascots “teaches non-Native American children that it is acceptable to engage in culturally abusive behavior and perpetuate inaccurate misconceptions about Native American people, culture, history, sovereignty, government, customs and traditions.”
The resolution will be submitted to the Wisconsin Association of School Boards, and could be voted on by all Wisconsin school districts at the association’s annual convention in January.
Such a vote would hold no legal authority; a statewide ban on Native American mascots would have to be passed by both houses of the Legislature, and then signed into law by the governor.
“It’s important to address not just what a mascot means to you personally, but what that mascot means to the group that’s represented by it,” said Pelli Lee, a La Crosse school board member. “What are we making a decision on? What group is represented? How do they feel about it?
“It’s really important that the group represented has a voice, and that you listen to that voice.”
Board member Dave Rudolph said Native American history and culture are too often ignored in schools, despite the ubiquity of such mascots.
Textbooks, he said, don’t always tell “the true history of how we’ve discriminated against minorities and continue to do so.”
Still, Rudolph’s decision to support the mascot ban was not an automatic one, he said.
“I do have a hard time saying to (the) Prairie du Chien school board that you should do this or you should do that,” Rudolph said. Prairie du Chien (Blackhawks) and Seneca (Indians) are among 31 Wisconsin districts or schools still using Native American mascots or nicknames.
“I agree that there’s a semblance of home rule, so to speak, that school districts should have,” board member Juan Jimenez said. “But … this is a group of people that have not been treated as fairly as maybe other groups have been. I think we need to support them.”
Board member Connie Troyanek said the conversation could be a constructive one, even for districts that have never had Native mascots, or that ditched them long ago.
La Crosse’s Central High School, for example, dropped the Native American from its Red Raider logo in 1993.
“Every school district needs to look at their mascot, and every school district needs to take ownership of what that mascot means to their student body -- La Crosse included,” she said. “We need to take a look at our mascot, and what does it mean? What is its purpose? What is the meaning behind it?”
As of Tuesday, the mascot resolution had been passed by the Wausau, Madison, Sun Prairie, Shorewood and La Crosse school boards. Several others are expected to sign on in coming days.
The Tomah school board, which also met Monday, balked at the resolution because some members had concerns about meddling in the affairs of other districts. Tomah used an Indian as its school mascot before switching to a timberwolf in 2007.
Washington Post poll finds 9 in 10 Native Americans aren’t offended by Redskins name.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/local/new-poll-finds-9-in-10-native-americans-arent-offended-by-redskins-name/2016/05/18/3ea11cfa-161a-11e6-924d-838753295f9a_story.html
