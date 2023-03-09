Candidates for the La Crosse school board who attended a forum Wednesday all said they supported an upcoming $60 million referendum, but they differed on the role they believe police officers should play in public schools.

The candidates agreed the $60 million operating referendum on the spring ballot is a necessity to fill the gap from a lack of state funding for public schools, but several said the district has shown poor communication with the public regarding its needs and plans.

The forum held at Lincoln Middle School was organized and moderated by students in Leaders Igniting Transformation, a student-led organization. The La Crosse League of Women Voters and Cia Shia, Inc. also assisted.

Candidates Kathy Blanchard, Deb Suchla, Trevor Sprague, Tim Alberts, Jerry Wacek and Jeff Jackson answered questions created by students with input from teachers and community members.

Candidates Scott Neumeister and Kimberly Krejchik declined or were not able to attend, according to Amber West, coordinator for Leaders Igniting Transformation. Sprague joined the forum on Zoom because of a COVID-19 diagnosis.

Four seats are up for grabs on the La Crosse School District Board of Education. The election will take place April 4.

Public transparency

Alberts and Sprague both said there needs to be more information and transparency from the school district when it comes to referendums.

Suchla, who previously served on the board for over a decade, was on the school board when the last operating referendum was approved five years ago.

“The current operating referendum amount that is in place right now is $4.175 million a year, this operating referendum would up that amount to $10.75 million a year. That's almost a 260% increase,” Suchla said. “Now if you look at when the last operating referendum started five years ago, our student population has dropped 10%. So to look at a 260% increase in the operating referendum when there's a 10% decrease in students makes one pause and say, 'What is going on?'”

Police in schools

Candidates had different opinions on the presence of school resource officers, who are sworn law enforcement, in schools.

Blanchard disagreed with the superintendent’s decision to reduce the number of school resource officers in the schools.

Suchla, Alberts and Jackson all said students and teachers need to feel safe in schools, but whether resource officers are the solution depends on where they are located and what they are being asked to do.

Sprague said he agrees with the superintendent’s decision because a number of students do not feel safe around law enforcement or experience differential treatment.

“There's a great deal of research out there that shows that SROs are not necessarily effective in the schools for the reasons that the programs have stated,” Sprague said.

School vouchers

Jackson, Blanchard and Sprague all mentioned supporting the rolling back or reconstruction of the state school voucher system because it takes money away from the public schools

The voucher system allows parents to choose a private school for their children by using all or part of the public funding set aside for their children’s education. The funds typically spent by a school district would be allocated to the family in the form of a voucher to pay partial tuition for their child’s private school.

LGBTQ+

When asked how the candidates would address the concerns of LGBTQ+ students feeling unsafe in school, a couple candidates offered tangible solutions.

Sprague suggested increasing mental health resources on campus and creating a more inclusive and diverse curriculum.

Wacek spoke of providing more training in diversity, inclusion and equity so teachers and staff are better equipped to help students navigate various identities.

Public communication

All the candidates agreed that communication between the school district and the community needs to change, especially when it is regarding large decisions like the closure of Lincoln Middle School or the upcoming referendum.

Most talked about rebuilding community trust and meeting people where they are when it comes to community engagement, rather than expecting the community to come to the district.

“What I'm hearing from teachers and from parents and from community members and from students is there's a lot of talk of (communication), but it's not actually happening,” Jackson said. “We are not spending time listening and taking time out of our day to go meet people in their space. So let’s go to see students, see them in their space, let's listen to them. Let's understand what they're experiencing.”

Sprague mentioned providing more data for the community around why a particular decision was made, and Wacek suggested improving navigation for visitors to the school board website.

Blanchard suggested posting meeting notices in other places than just online for those who don’t have access to technology or aren’t computer literate.

The event was live-streamed on the LIT Facebook page and can still be watched.