The La Crosse school board will consider joining a campaign to ban Native American mascots and nicknames in Wisconsin school districts.
A resolution calling for state lawmakers to prohibit these mascots has been circulating among school boards in recent weeks, and will be taken up by the La Crosse board on Monday.
Board chairwoman Laurie Cooper Stoll did not respond to a request for comment, nor did Superintendent Randy Nelson.
The Wausau school board passed the original version of the resolution, which states that the use of Native American mascots “teaches non-Native American children that it is acceptable to engage in culturally abusive behavior and perpetuate inaccurate misconceptions about Native American people, culture, history, sovereignty, government, customs and traditions.”
It goes on to say that Wausau has a legitimate interest in other districts’ mascots, since its students are exposed to these mascots at sporting events and other extracurricular activities.
The resolution has been endorsed by the Madison and Sun Prairie school boards, and will be considered by the Milwaukee, Eau Claire and Appleton school boards in the coming days.
According to the resolution, 31 Wisconsin school districts still use mascots or nicknames pertaining to Native Americans — including two in the Coulee Region.
School officials in Prairie du Chien (home of the Blackhawks) and Seneca (home of the Indians) say they have worked to make their branding more culturally sensitive and historically accurate.
Prairie du Chien sometimes shortens Blackhawks to ‘Hawks, and has phased out logos featuring a spear or the profile of a Native American man.
Seneca made a logo change several years ago, dropping the image of a Plains Indian with full headdress for that of an Iroquois Indian. The district has also done away with costumed mascots at school sporting events.
“It’s about trying to be more culturally sensitive and letting people know that everyone is welcome here,” said Bob Smudde, the district administrator in Prairie du Chien. Smudde said a state mandate to abandon the mascot could be less of a blow and more of an opportunity.
“It would give us a chance to reinvent our identity with a more modern twist,” he said. “We’d be representing our current community rather than trying to hang onto an identity from our past.”
David Boland, the district administrator in Seneca, was less enthusiastic about a potential mandate, but said his district would ultimately follow it.
“That’s what it comes down to — it’s out of our control,” Boland said. “We don’t identify ourselves with a mascot anyway. We identify ourselves as a school and by the things we can do to help our young people and our community.”
This would not be the first time Wisconsin lawmakers have taken up the mascot issue.
In 2010, Gov. Jim Doyle signed a law that would trigger a review by the Department of Public Instruction anytime a school received a complaint about its mascot.
Gov. Scott Walker largely repealed that law in 2013, instituting a policy that requires complainants to include a petition signed by the equivalent of 10% of the district's enrollment.
The Walker-backed law, which is still on the books, also shifted the burden of proof from school districts to complainants, who must demonstrate how a particular mascot is offensive.
