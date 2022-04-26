La Crosse School Board reelects Juan Jimenez as board president

The La Crosse School Board reelected Juan Jimenez as its president Monday evening.

The board met for its reorganizational meeting, where officers are elected and new members are sworn into office following the election.

Jimenez was the only board member nominated to the position of president and was approved unanimously by the board. Terms are one year, and this is Jimenez's second term in the leadership role.

He was reelected to the board in the spring election.

Additionally, Brad Quarberg and Shaundel Spivey were reelected to their roles as board vice president and treasurer, respectively.

Board member Brenda Leahy was newly elected as clerk of the board, taking over the role assumed be former board member Dawn Comeau.

"Thank you everybody for stepping into leadership positions, I truly appreciate your leadership and your support," Jimenez said. "This board is going to have a great year, and I'm looking forward to working with every single one of you."

Alongside Jimenez, new board members Katie Berkedal and Merideth Garcia were sworn in on Monday.

