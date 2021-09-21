La Crosse school board renews Coulee Region Virtual Academy

Students in the Coulee Region will once again have the option to learn virtually this year after the La Crosse Board of Education renewed the program's contract at its Monday night meeting.

It's the second year for the Coulee Region Virtual Academy, which is a partnership with the School Districts of La Crosse, Holmen, Onalaska, West Salem and Bangor to offer a virtual learning option for students.

Officials said the program was largely successful last year after it launched due to the pandemic, and highlighted that not many changes will be made.

La Crosse will once again operate the program by providing software technical support for the state's Wisconsin eSchools Network (WEN), administration and registration duties and course books.

The cost will also remain the same. The total program fee of $11,000 will be paid by each district based on enrollment numbers, and each district will also pay for any of its own WEN fees that pop up.

While the virtual program is a collaborative effort, like last year, each school will staff its own teachers for the program.

Enrollment for the 2021-2022 school year is down a bit, staff said. About 600 students participated, while only about 120 are enrolled this year.

"Not every parent loves virtual school, it does not work for every kid, but there is a handful that do," said Superintendent Aaron Engel.

Students from around the state can also access the program through open enrollment, and staff said they had "pretty good branding" across the state last year.

Staff said that high school students make up nearly half of those enrolled in the program.

When launching CRVA last year the district anticipated that the program would stick around past a single year and past the end of the pandemic, and officials emphasized that the program will keep growing over the years. New this year includes participation in music courses. Last year students could only access individual lessons, staff said.

"What people like about the CRVA I would say is the flexibility. The phrase we always use is, 'time is the variable, learning is the constant,'" said Dr. Michael Lichucki, director of curriculum, instruction and assessment. "So students, they can learn Sunday night, sometimes we get assignments in at 3 a.m. It's the student's schedule, but the learning and the curriculum are steady."

The school districts partnering with the CRVA will also need to approve and sign the contract approved by the board Monday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.