La Crosse school board selects firm to aid superintendent search

The La Crosse school board continues to move forward on the search for a new superintendent of schools.

After almost 40 years in education, the district’s current superintendent, Randy Nelson, will retire at the end of the school year.

The Board of Education has selected McPherson & Jacobson LLC, Executive Recruitment and Development to assist them in selecting superintendent candidates for the board to interview.

“Selecting a new superintendent for the School District of La Crosse is one of the most important responsibilities we have as a board,” said board President Laurie Cooper Stoll. “We will be seeking input from district and community stakeholders to help us shape the profile of what we are looking for in our next superintendent of schools.”

The consultants from McPherson & Jacobson LLC, Executive Recruitment and Development will host sessions with staff, students, families and community members in the coming weeks. More information about the dates and times of the sessions will be released as it becomes available.

The board plans to complete the search and selection process by the end of March.