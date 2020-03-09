La Crosse school board to vote on Hamilton expansion

The La Crosse school board on Monday will vote on a $6.3 million expansion and remodel of Hamilton Early Learning Center — a project meant to breathe new life into the 60-year-old elementary school.
District officials and community partners will share their vision for the project before board members put it to a vote. An anonymous donor, which is investing $1.2 million, will also be revealed.
Superintendent Randy Nelson has touted the project’s potential to transform Hamilton into a “community school” similar to the recently constructed Northside Elementary.
The Hamilton proposal calls for the construction of a gymnasium, community space and classrooms, as well as renovations to the school library.
“Our school board, for quite some time, has been talking about investing in that particular school and that particular neighborhood,” Nelson said. “There’s a good amount of research to show that a strong neighborhood school in the middle of a neighborhood makes a financial difference and serves as a catalyst for other investment. We’re committed to providing more resources and supports not just for children who attend that school but for anyone in the neighborhood.”
Hamilton, which sits at the heart of La Crosse’s Powell-Poage-Hamilton Neighborhood, is in sore need of this kind of investment, district officials say.
Three in four students at the school are economically disadvantaged, according to the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction. Hamilton is also the most racially diverse school in the district, with 50% of its students identifying as non-white.
“We’ve never been a woe-is-us school,” Hamilton Principal Ben Burns said. “We have a fantastic staff, and we utilize every square inch of our building to the best of our ability. At the same time, this project would mean a lot, and we’re very grateful that the district, the school board and the community are supporting us and having this conversation.”
District officials say the project can be realized without a referendum. It would be entirely funded by grants and community donations — including $1.2 million from the Boys & Girls Club of Greater La Crosse — and by rainy-day dollars in the district’s capital fund balance.
Officials have not provided a timeline for planning or construction, assuming the project is approved.
Superintendent search
The school board will enter a closed session after Monday’s meeting to discuss the three finalists for the district’s superintendent opening.
Over the past few weeks, board members have whittled a field of 26 candidates down to three finalists:
- Stacey Everson, director of secondary education for the School District of La Crosse
- Rainey Briggs, director of elementary education for the Middleton-Cross Plains Area School District
- And Aaron Engel, superintendent for the Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau School District.
The school board interviewed the candidates Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, and has requested more time to deliberate, officials say.
A decision is expected by the end of the month.
The board’s selection will replace Randy Nelson, who is retiring this summer after 11 years with the district and nearly 40 years in education.