La Crosse school board to vote on Hamilton expansion

The La Crosse school board on Monday will vote on a $6.3 million expansion and remodel of Hamilton Early Learning Center — a project meant to breathe new life into the 60-year-old elementary school.

District officials and community partners will share their vision for the project before board members put it to a vote. An anonymous donor, which is investing $1.2 million, will also be revealed.

Superintendent Randy Nelson has touted the project’s potential to transform Hamilton into a “community school” similar to the recently constructed Northside Elementary.

The Hamilton proposal calls for the construction of a gymnasium, community space and classrooms, as well as renovations to the school library.

“Our school board, for quite some time, has been talking about investing in that particular school and that particular neighborhood,” Nelson said. “There’s a good amount of research to show that a strong neighborhood school in the middle of a neighborhood makes a financial difference and serves as a catalyst for other investment. We’re committed to providing more resources and supports not just for children who attend that school but for anyone in the neighborhood.”