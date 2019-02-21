The La Crosse School District has announced its plans for making up instructional minutes lost in recent weeks due to heavy snow and cold weather.
There have been five weather-related cancellations so far this school year, but because the district built two inclement weather days into its 2018-19 calendar, there are only three days to make up.
The district’s elementary, middle and high schools will each do it differently.
First, the district is stretching March 15 and May 10 -- originally early release days at all buildings -- into full school days. The last day of school, June 5, will be extended by an hour as well.
Starting on March 7, the district’s elementary and middle school dismissal times will be pushed back. For the balance of the school year, elementary schools will let out eight minutes later than planned, while middle schools will let out 10 minutes later than planned.
The district’s high schools have less time to make up, since their school days are longer to begin with.
With the early release days becoming full days, and with the cancellation of two extended learning days between March 7 and the end of the year, the high schools will be on pace to hit their target for instructional time, district officials say.
Officials note that this schedule could change if more cancellations are necessary.
