La Crosse School District asks voters to consider $195 million building plan

Voters in the School District of La Crosse could be asked this November to pass a sweeping referendum that would consolidate Logan and Central high schools into one facility and reduce the number of middle schools in the district from three to two.

Superintendent Dr. Aaron Engel spent two hours Wednesday at Lincoln Middle School fielding questions from residents, many of whom expressed skepticism about constructing a high school on the city's south side.

The $195 million project calls for a new high school to be constructed at the Trane Technologies office building site on Pammel Creek Road. The city has yet to purchase the land but has secured the right to acquire the parcel if the referendum passes.

The existing Central and Logan sites would be converted to middle schools.

Engel said the district needs to consolidate its school buildings due to declining enrollment. He said if the referendum is approved, roughly half the district's students will be attending school in an upgraded building.

"At this point, we're exploring this option because it does the most for the most kids," Engel said.

Residents also expressed concerns about how the closures of three middle schools would affect their neighborhoods and the possibility of losing northside residents to Onalaska via open enrollment.

The district has mailed a survey to all school district residents, and Engel said the results of the survey will determine whether the district moves forward with the referendum.

Engel will host another informational meeting Wednesday, May 3 at Lincoln Middle School from 6-8 p.m.

Coming Sunday: A special report in the Tribune on aspects of the school district's plan and reaction to it, and how it compares to other referendum totals around the state.

La Crosse Tribune reporter Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.