In 2018, the La Crosse School District paid roughly $53.3 million to hourly and salary employees.
There were 1,033 employees on the payroll during 2018, and of those, 600 were teachers. On average, teachers in the La Crosse School District earn roughly $59,123 annually. The lowest paid teacher earned $16,345, and the highest paid teacher made $73,954. The La Crosse County School District paid $35.4 million total to teachers in 2018.
The highest-paid salary position in the school district was the superintendent, who made $170,638. The hourly position that made the most in the school district during 2018 was a digital media bideo production specialist, who made $63,148.
The data used for this story was provided by the La Crosse School District through an open-records request. Use the search engine below to find out how much other La Crosse School District employees were paid in 2018.
