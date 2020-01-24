La Crosse school district eyes $6.3M expansion of Hamilton Elementary

The School District of La Crosse is eyeing a $6.3 million overhaul of Hamilton Elementary School, one of the district’s oldest and most economically disadvantaged elementaries.
La Crosse’s Community Development Committee on Thursday approved a two-year, $400,000 grant that would support the district’s plan to expand and remodel the 60-year-old school, which sits at the heart of the city’s Powell-Poage-Hamilton Neighborhood.
The district’s grant application gives a rough outline of the initial blueprints, including construction of a gymnasium, community space and classrooms, and renovations to the school library.
Currently, Hamilton’s gym serves as a cafeteria and auditorium, and four classes are housed in smaller-than-regulation rooms, some without windows.
“Our school board, for quite some time, has been talking about investing in that particular school and that particular neighborhood," said Superintendent Randy Nelson, adding that he hopes to turn Hamilton into a "community school," similar to the recently constructed Northside Elementary.
“There’s a good amount of research to show that a strong neighborhood school in the middle of a neighborhood makes a financial difference and serves as a catalyst for other investment,” he said. “We’re committed to providing more resources and supports not just for children who attend that school but for anyone in the neighborhood.”
Nelson said the district has no plans to hold a referendum. The project would be entirely funded by grants and other community partnerships, and by rainy-day dollars in the district’s capital fund balance, he said.
In its grant application, the district stated that it has secured financial support from the Boys & Girls Club of Greater La Crosse, as well as support from an “anonymous community partner.” Nelson on Friday declined to identify that partner.
The district is expected to invest $3.5 million, while the Boys & Girls Club and the anonymous partner would invest $1.2 million apiece.
“Even though we received a thumbs-up from the city," Nelson said, "there are several other moving pieces that do not have full financial support yet, including the board’s commitment to the project."
The Hamilton plan, if realized, would be a major boost to a school where three in four students are economically disadvantaged, according to the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction. Hamilton is also the most racially diverse school in the district, with 50% of its students identifying as non-white.
“We think that there are a lot of opportunities at that school and in that neighborhood,” Nelson said. “Several organizations have established investment for neighborhood revitalization there, and we want to be a part of that process.”
The district's Community Development Block Grant must be approved by the City Council, and the project itself must be approved by the school board. Nelson said the board will likely begin talks in February.
Community development grants are issued annually by the city, and are provided by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
Two other groups received grant approvals form the city Thursday: Couleecap ($137,826) and the Wisconsin Women's Business Initiative Corporation ($60,000).