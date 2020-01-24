La Crosse school district eyes $6.3M expansion of Hamilton Elementary

Nelson said the district has no plans to hold a referendum. The project would be entirely funded by grants and other community partnerships, and by rainy-day dollars in the district’s capital fund balance, he said.

In its grant application, the district stated that it has secured financial support from the Boys & Girls Club of Greater La Crosse, as well as support from an “anonymous community partner.” Nelson on Friday declined to identify that partner.

The district is expected to invest $3.5 million, while the Boys & Girls Club and the anonymous partner would invest $1.2 million apiece.

“Even though we received a thumbs-up from the city," Nelson said, "there are several other moving pieces that do not have full financial support yet, including the board’s commitment to the project."

The Hamilton plan, if realized, would be a major boost to a school where three in four students are economically disadvantaged, according to the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction. Hamilton is also the most racially diverse school in the district, with 50% of its students identifying as non-white.