The School District of La Crosse has created a new community-based panel, tasked with developing recommendations for facility and building needs.

The Facility Advisory Committee will be made up of 25 to 30 participants, who were selected by district administration, to create a diverse and representative group. Some were recommended by board members or staff, and others volunteered their support.

The group ranges from parents, business owners, senior citizens, staff to local elected officials. The official list of participants will be presented at the committee’s first meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 20, at the Hogan Administrative Center.

Superintendent Aaron Engel said this format for an advisory committee is more “unique” in that it’s an aside to the school board and administration and focused on community input.

After the failure of the November referendum to consolidate Logan and Central into one high school, which utilized surveys and focus groups to gauge community support, Engel said this is a “different strategy to tackle some big things.”

“We’re hopeful that with this strategy we can arrive at some solutions that have more broad support,” Engel said.

The group will focus on evaluating facility and building needs at the elementary and secondary school levels, with the potential consolidation of buildings. Recommendations from the committee will then be presented to the Board of Education and administration.

Additional tasks include reviewing demographic data, enrollment projections, communicating with the public and integrating community feedback.

The meetings will be facilitated by Joe Schroeder, associate executive director for the Association of Wisconsin School Administrators. Engel said it is common for districts to turn to outside consultants when handling divisive or challenging topics.

“Dr. Joe Schroeder has helped facilitate this type of work in many other school districts over the years, has a wonderful reputation and is well known to be able to successfully lead groups through these processes,” Engel said.

District administration will only serve in an advisory capacity, responding to requests for information and providing context, options and analysis.

Meetings are open to public viewing. The district said they will make the committee process as transparent as possible, with all meeting information and related materials and video recordings of meetings online.