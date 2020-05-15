La Crosse School District hosting 'Virtual Spirit Week'

While classes won't resume for the remainder of the school year, the School District of La Crosse is inviting students to celebrate their teachers, classmates and themselves during the "We Are La Crosse Virtual School Spirit Week."
Running May 18 through 22, each day will feature a new theme, with School District students, their families and community members encouraged to share their take on each theme via social media.
Photos and videos can be posted in the comments section of the La Crosse School District or individual school's Facebook pages, using the tag @LaCrosseSchools and hashtag #WeAreLaCrosse.
During the week, the School District will select posts at random to win prizes, including gift cards from Downtown Mainstreet, Inc. and other local businesses and swag from La Crosse Central and Logan high schools. Winners will be posted on the district's Facebook page, along with activities and resources.
On Thursday, the district will accept nominations for Superhero Day, which recognizes teachers who have gone the extra mile. Nominations can be emailed to news@lacrossesd.org and should include the subject “Superhero Teacher,” the teacher’s name, school, and why you think your teacher nominee is a superhero. The La Crosse Public Education Foundation will award two nominated teachers with a $250 classroom grant.
Here the list of virtual spirit week daily themes:
Monday: Pajama Day — wear your pajamas
Tuesday: Sports Team Day — wear gear from your favorite sports team
Wednesday: Workout Day — show your favorite way to stay active
Thursday: Superhero Day — dress as your favorite superhero, either fictional or real, such as a firefighter, health-care worker, teacher, school staffer or police officer
Friday: “We Are La Crosse” Day — show what you think makes La Crosse special, such as a favorite place to eat, relax or play
