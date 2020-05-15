La Crosse School District hosting 'Virtual Spirit Week'

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

While classes won't resume for the remainder of the school year, the School District of La Crosse is inviting students to celebrate their teachers, classmates and themselves during the "We Are La Crosse Virtual School Spirit Week."

Running May 18 through 22, each day will feature a new theme, with School District students, their families and community members encouraged to share their take on each theme via social media.

Photos and videos can be posted in the comments section of the La Crosse School District or individual school's Facebook pages, using the tag @LaCrosseSchools and hashtag #WeAreLaCrosse.

During the week, the School District will select posts at random to win prizes, including gift cards from Downtown Mainstreet, Inc. and other local businesses and swag from La Crosse Central and Logan high schools. Winners will be posted on the district's Facebook page, along with activities and resources.