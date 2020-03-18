La Crosse School District launches free meal pick-up sites around city

La Crosse School District announced it will offer breakfast and lunch to any children in the district 18 and younger starting Thursday.
School buses will drive prepackaged meals to a number of different sites, where children and families can pick them up during allotted times.
No identification is required, and the meals may be picked up Monday through Friday.
If you miss a stop time you can call the school's office until 1 p.m. to have one delivered.
Route 1
- Rivercrest trail court, 11 to 11:30 a.m.
- Mormon Coulee trail court, 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
Route 2
- Pineview trailer court entrance, 11 to 11:30 a.m.
- Brookview mobile home entrance, 11:45 a.m. to noon
- Golden Valley trailer court entrance, noon to 12:15 p.m.
- Hintgen Elementary School, 12:30 to 1 p.m.
Route 3
- Bluffview Commons trailer court entrance, 11 to 11:30 a.m.
- Pammel Creek Estates entrance, 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
- Former Kmart parking lot on State Road, 12:30 to 1 p.m.
Route 4
- Shelby Ball Field parking lot, 11 to 11:30 a.m.
- Central High School east entrance, 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
- State Road Elementary School, 12:30 to 1 p.m.
Route 5
- Gladys and Huber Boys & Girls Club, 11 to 11:30 a.m.
- Goodwill parking lot, 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
Route 6
- Green Island Ice Arena, 11 to 11:30 a.m.
- Hamilton Elementary School, 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
- La Crosse Public Library Main Branch 12:30 to 1 p.m.
Route 7
- Longfellow Middle School, 11 to 11:30 a.m.
- Hogan Administrative Center, 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
- Lincoln Middle School, 12:30 to 1 p.m.
Route 8
- French Island Kwik Trip, 11 to 11:30 a.m.
- Summit Environmental School, 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
- French Island Public Library, 12:30 to 1 p.m.
Route 9
- North Woods International School, 11 to 11:30 a.m.
- Emerson Elementary School, 11:45 a.m. to noon
Route 10
- Northside Elementary/Coulee Montessori in the bus lane, 11 to 11:30 a.m.
- SSE Music, 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
- Schuh Homes, 12:30 to 1 p.m.
Two drive-up locations also will be available from 11 a.m. to noon at Spence Elementary and Logan High schools.
