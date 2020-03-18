La Crosse School District launches free meal pick-up sites around city

La Crosse School District announced it will offer breakfast and lunch to any children in the district 18 and younger starting Thursday.

School buses will drive prepackaged meals to a number of different sites, where children and families can pick them up during allotted times.

No identification is required, and the meals may be picked up Monday through Friday.

If you miss a stop time you can call the school's office until 1 p.m. to have one delivered.

Route 1

Rivercrest trail court, 11 to 11:30 a.m.

Mormon Coulee trail court, 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Route 2

Pineview trailer court entrance, 11 to 11:30 a.m.

Brookview mobile home entrance, 11:45 a.m. to noon

Golden Valley trailer court entrance, noon to 12:15 p.m.

Hintgen Elementary School, 12:30 to 1 p.m.

Route 3

Bluffview Commons trailer court entrance, 11 to 11:30 a.m.

Pammel Creek Estates entrance, 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Former Kmart parking lot on State Road, 12:30 to 1 p.m.