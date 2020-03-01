La Crosse school district names 3 superintendent finalists

And then there were three.

The School District of La Crosse on Sunday announced the three finalists for its superintendent opening.

The finalists, selected from an original field of 26, include one internal candidate, who has been with the district since 2017.

They are:

Stacey Everson, director of secondary education for the School District of La Crosse

Rainey Briggs, director of elementary education for the Middleton-Cross Plains Area School District

Aaron Engel, superintendent for the Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau School District.

Before coming to La Crosse, Everson spent a decade as principal of Menomonie Middle School.

She has almost 25 years of experience in education, including 17 as an administrator.

Everson holds a bachelor's degree from UW-Eau Claire and a master's degree from UW-Stout.

Rainey has served as an elementary school principal in the Sun Prairie and Madison school districts, as well as an assistant high school principal in Sun Prairie.