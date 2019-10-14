The School District of La Crosse has 211 fewer students than it did last year, the district’s steepest enrollment drop in recent history.
According to the district’s headcount, which is done annually on the third Friday of September, enrollment fell from 6,628 to 6,417 — a continuation of a yearslong downward trend.
And, for the first time in many years, the district lost more students than it gained through open enrollment, officials said.
“We’ve been a declining enrollment district for quite some time, but last year, we graduated a very large senior class. We lost about 100 students just from that,” said Patty Sprang, executive director of business services for the district. “We’re just not getting large enough classes coming into the lower grades to keep our numbers high, and that has a lot to do with the aging population and the low birth rate.”
While falling enrollment is nothing new to La Crosse, losing students through open enrollment is.
La Crosse lost 19 more students than it gained this year, though not because other districts snatched them up.
“A majority are turning to virtual (education), so they’re not even going to another brick-and-mortar school,” Sprang said.
These numbers could add up to one big problem for the La Crosse school district, because the state uses enrollment to determine how much funding districts should receive. The current formula takes districts’ average enrollment over the previous three years.
Fewer students means fewer dollars, and an increasing likelihood of budget cuts or school closures.
“Because we’re such a large district with so many schools, we have to look at where we can reduce staffing while still keeping our class sizes small,” Sprang said. “This is a severe decline, and if it continues, we’ll have to look at buildings and spaces that students aren’t using, too.”
The School District of Onalaska, meanwhile, recovered from a sizeable enrollment drop of its own in 2018. After losing 51 students last year, the district regained 42 students this year, for a total enrollment of 3,170.
Before last year, the district had been on a steady climb since at least 2011, when enrollment was 2,986.
Kent Ellickson, Onalaska’s director of finance and business services, said the district is benefiting from development and population growth, but not as much as it could be. Many students live in Onalaska but go to school in Holmen, because of district boundaries.
Enrollment should be relatively stable in the short term, “but perhaps the long term will not be as stable,” Ellickson said.
In Holmen, years of steady enrollment growth have come to a halt, at least for now.
The district lost 77 students from last year, due to a large graduating class and a small kindergarten class.
District administrator Kristin Mueller said she expects the dip to be an anomaly.
“We overestimated our kindergarten enrollment, and we’re currently looking into why that might be,” said Mueller, noting that fluctuation can be caused by families moving in or out of the district, by a miscalculation of school-age children, or by a mix of other factors.
Mueller said the district’s projections should become more accurate after the 2020 U.S. Census. Rapid development and population growth have helped Holmen’s schools grow and flourish, but the boom has also made it more difficult for the district to predict its enrollment.
“We have lots of development going on in Holmen, but it’s important to know what age group is moving in,” Mueller said. “What type of families is it drawing, and do they have school-age children?”
