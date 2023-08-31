A community advisory committee tasked with forging a preliminary facilities plan for the La Crosse School District is honing in on a proposal to consolidate elementary schools.

Any recommendation from the group would require approval from the La Crosse Board of Education.

Four elementary schools and a couple different closure pairings have risen to the forefront as top contenders among the committee.

School closure and consolidation is necessary for financial and institutional efficiencies, according to the La Crosse School District. The district has experienced ongoing declining enrollment, significant financial challenges and excess space in district buildings, while needing to balanced classrooms sizes, increase staff collaboration and provide greater student-teacher access.

School consolidation is a statewide trend for districts with enrollment difficulties, particularly affecting school districts in cities.

In La Crosse, enrollment in the school district has declined by almost 1,800 students since 2003, due to declining birth rates and the growth of rural populations.

School evaluation

A Facility Advisory Committee is tasked with evaluating the La Crosse district’s existing buildings based on operating costs, capacity and future needs as well as enrollment trends and the future of the district. The group has been tasked to create and evaluate different consolidation options.

The committee is facilitated by Joe Schroeder, associate executive director of the Association of Wisconsin School Administrators. Schroeder declined to speak about the committee's work and referred all questions to the superintendent.

At its most recent meeting Aug. 14, the committee showed preference for closing two elementary schools over one, in order to maintain north and south school pathways, said Aaron Engel, superintendent of La Crosse School District.

“With the consolidation of our middle schools from three to two, we created a pretty strong north pathway and south pathway,” Engel said. “It would make sense for our elementary schools to be feeder schools in the same way and so I think that has been compelling to this group to consider maintaining that general pathway so that kids and families are together as they go through their schooling.”

The facilities committee is using top priorities from a community survey as parameters when evaluating consolidation options.

From the survey, staff, parents and teachers aligned on the same top priorities for school reconfiguration: appropriately sized classrooms, safe and secure schools, comparable opportunities at all schools and neighborhood accessible schools.

Facilities identified

Four paired-school elementary consolidations have been discussed at the advisory meetings as top potential options to be closed together: Hintgen and North Woods; Hintgen and Emerson; North Woods and Spence; Emerson and Spence.

“From my perspective, why those four schools have come up more than others is one, highest maintenance costs and age of building,” Engel said. “So that’s natural and logical buildings to focus on.”

Emerson and Spence Elementary schools are the two oldest elementary schools and have the most significant identified maintenance needs – $2.9 million and $3.4 million, respectively -- but have some of the lowest annual operating costs in the district.

“The other factor that I've seen is salient for the group is neighborhood accessible schools. Schools that are available to their community nearby,” Engel said.

At North Woods International Elementary, only 45, or 17%, of students live close enough to walk to school. The rest are bused or driven in from other areas of the city. Nearly 80% of kids who live in North Woods’ boundary live closer to another elementary school.

Hintgen Elementary has a similar boundary issue, with 42%, or 146 students, in the school’s boundary living closer to another elementary school.

“(The committee) is looking at (consolidation) through a lens of, where do we want our buildings to be in the future and where they currently are,” Engel said. “If you have to pick seven as opposed to nine (elementaries), which locations would best serve our community for the long haul?”

Paired solution options that involve North Woods have continued to rise to the top in committee meetings, Engel said, because of the neighborhood access problems; however, no final decision has been made and the committee is still narrowing options.

Schools of the future

As the committee is evaluating options, the potential closures and consolidations have been divided into single school solutions and paired-school solutions – either the closing of one school or two.

Elementary school capacity School 4K-5 enrollment Capacity Percentage full Emerson 326 466 70% Hamilton/SOTA I 262 418 63% Hintgen 244 447 55% North Woods 292 397 74% Northside/Coulee Montessori 373 549 68% Southern Bluffs 306 415 74% Spence 334 424 79% State Road 307 397 77% Summit 278 414 67% Source La Crosse School District enrollment 2022-23

Engel said the paired-school solutions offer operational and instructional benefits on both sides of town, since the elementary pairings are each a North Side and South Side school.

If just one elementary is to close, it would create an imbalance of those benefits, with only one side of town benefiting from a school pathway.

However, closing only one school is less disruptive to students and teachers, Engel said, only affecting half the number of people as closing two schools.

The committee members have been leaning toward a two-school closure, according to Engel. However, a final decision is still a few months away.

Another option the committee is considering is a closure plan combined with a signal to the school board about a need to replace or redevelop some buildings.

“They've also considered a multi-school, multi-stage process as well, where there's some rejuvenation of our aging buildings,” Engel said. “Pairing the sad potential closure of buildings with an optimistic future as well.”

For example, if the committee chooses to close Hintgen and North Woods, Engel said there are still a lot of maintenance needs for Spence and Emerson.

“There's a future where we go to referendum to replace those buildings and create modern elementaries that benefit our students with all the amenities that we want for them for the next 100 years,” Engel said. “So that's what that F plan is, not only a pathway to becoming efficient, but also replacing our elementary schools.”

Engel is hopeful the committee is able to put together a report and recommendation by the group's last meeting in November.

An open comment period for the public would occur shortly thereafter in late November and early December, Engel said. The recommendation would then be presented to the Board of Education for a final decision.