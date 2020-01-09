La Crosse school district seeking public input on superintendent search

The School District of La Crosse is asking for the community’s help as it searches for a new superintendent.

The district has scheduled a pair of public input sessions — one for the broader community and one for district parents — for people to share the qualities they would like to see in the district’s next leader.

Both of the sessions are set for Jan. 14 in Room 209 of the Hogan Administrative Center, 807 East Ave. S. The community session will run from 6 to 7 p.m., and the parent session will run from 7 to 8 p.m.

The district says it will hold several of these sessions this winter, and that the school board will use the public’s input to evaluate the eventual candidates.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In October, Superintendent Randy Nelson announced that he would be retiring after 11 years with the district and nearly 40 years as an educator. In December, the school board hired a Nebraska-based firm, McPherson & Jacobson, to aid in the search and selection process, which is expected to wrap up by the end of March.