La Crosse school district to consider 26 superintendent candidates

More than two dozen people are in the running to become the School District of La Crosse’s next superintendent.

The district on Wednesday announced that 26 people are being considered for the job, which opened last fall when Superintendent Randy Nelson announced his plans to retire.

The school board will discuss the candidates and select the semifinalists during a closed session Feb. 13. A new superintendent could be named as soon as late March.

McPherson & Jacobson, an executive search firm based in Nebraska, is helping the district with the search and selection process. Earlier this month, the firm gathered input from more than 100 students, parents and community members.

The input, meant to guide the board’s decisions, included a list of preferred characteristics ranging from innovative and inclusive to engaging and community-minded.

Kyle Farris can be reached at 608-791-8234 or kfarris@lacrossetribune.com. Follow him on Twitter at @Kyle_A_Farris.

