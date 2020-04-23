La Crosse School District to offer weekend meals for students

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The La Crosse School District will being offering weekend meals.

Beginning Friday, breakfasts and lunches will be included in each Friday meal pack. The packs will be available at all of the district’s neighborhood food sites.

All children 18 and younger may receive breakfast and lunch daily. No identification is required, but people are asked to bring reusable bags.

The district also has drive-up locations from 11 a.m. to noon at Spence Elementary and Logan High schools.

More than 32,000 meals have been distributed to local families since schools were closed last month because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

For more information about the district’s food programs, call 608-789-5880 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. weekdays.

In addition, at each neighborhood food site location, buses will provide free WiFi service to support students’ internet needs. Buses will be available for walk-up and drive-up service, but students will not be allowed to board the buses. All social distancing guidelines should be followed.