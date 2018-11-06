Try 1 month for 99¢

Area school districts were at the edge of their seats late Tuesday.

At 11 p.m., it was either too early or too close to call three separate referendum questions — as the Onalaska, West Salem and Bangor school districts all sought to override state revenue limits.

In Onalaska, where the district was hoping taxpayers would approve $15 million in additional funding over five years, only one of seven precincts had reported. Fifty-seven percent had voted in favor of the referendum.

West Salem was seeking to override the state revenue limit for the first time, by $7.6 billion over four years. With seven of nine precincts reporting, 51 percent of voters were prepared to give the district additional funding.

In Bangor, which has had a long streak of election-day successes, results were more complete. Fifty-nine percent of voters had agreed to the override, with six of seven precincts reporting. The district was seeking $2.5 million over three years.

State revenue limits, passed in 1993, cap the amount of money a school district can draw from its taxbase without going to referendum.

Some school officials complain that these limits punish frugal or low-spending school districts, especially since Gov. Scott Walker and state lawmakers have failed to raise the limits to keep pace with inflation.

As a result, more and more districts have been leaning on this kind of referendum. The alternative, school officials say, is budget cuts.

“We now have a component of our school funding that comes from referendums,” said Troy Gunderson, West Salem’s superintendent. “That might not have been the case 10 years ago, but now, everybody is doing it.”

Holmen School District question 1: $23.5 million building referendum

Shall the School District of Holmen, La Crosse County, Wisconsin be authorized to issue pursuant to Chapter 67 of the Wisconsin Statutes, general obligation bonds in an amount not to exceed $23,500,000 for the public purpose of paying the cost of an improvement project to the current Holmen High School building consisting of: constructing, furnishing and equipping additions for the fine arts center, gymnasium and related space, career technology education, music and other areas; remodeling, renovating and equipping the commons, kitchen, instructional and other space; and site improvement?

5 of 6 precincts Votes Percent
Yes 6,083 67.42
No 2,940 32.58

Holmen School District question 2: Revenue limit override for operating expenses

Shall the School District of Holmen, La Crosse County, Wisconsin be authorized to exceed the revenue limit specified in Section 121.91, Wisconsin Statutes, by $460,000 beginning with the 2020-2021 school year, for recurring purposes consisting of operating and maintaining the additional space at Holmen High School?

5 of 6 precincts Votes Percent
Yes 5,915 65.74
No 3,082 34.26

Onalaska School District: Revenue limit override to support operating expenses

Shall the School District of Onalaska, La Crosse County, Wisconsin be authorized to exceed the revenue limit specified in Section 121.91, Wisconsin Statutes, by $2,750,000 for the 2019-2020 school year, by $2,900,000 for the 2020-2021 school year, by $3,050,000 for the 2021-2022 school year, by $3,200,000 for the 2022-2023 school year and by $3,350,000 for the 2023-2024 school year, for non-recurring purposes consisting of ongoing operational expense?

3 of 7 precincts Votes Percent
Yes 365 57.48
No 270 42.52

West Salem School District: Revenue limit override for operating expenses

Shall the School District of West Salem, La Crosse County, Wisconsin be authorized to exceed the revenue limit specified in Section 121.91, Wisconsin Statutes, by $1,600,000 for the 2019-2020 school year, by $1,900,000 for the 2020-2021 school year, by $2,115,000 for the 2021-2022 school year and by $2,020,000 for the 2022-2023 school year, for non-recurring purposes consisting of maintaining educational programming and facilities?”

9 of 9 precincts Votes Percent
Yes 2,470 57.48
No 2,503 42.52

Bangor School District: Revenue limit override for operating expenses

Shall the School District of Bangor, La Crosse and Monroe Counties, Wisconsin be authorized to exceed the revenue limit specified in Section 121.91, Wisconsin Statutes, by $800,000 for the 2019-2020 school year; by $800,000 for the 2020-2021 school year; and by $900,000 for the 2021-2022 school year, for non-recurring purposes?

7 of 7 precincts Votes Percent
Yes 1000 59.35
No 685 40.65

Kyle Farris can be reached at (608) 791-8234 or kfarris@lacrossetribune.com. Follow him on Twitter at @Kyle_A_Farris.

Kyle Farris reports on education for the La Crosse Tribune. Reach him at (608) 791-8234 or kfarris@lacrossetribune.com.

