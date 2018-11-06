Area school districts were at the edge of their seats late Tuesday.
At 11 p.m., it was either too early or too close to call three separate referendum questions — as the Onalaska, West Salem and Bangor school districts all sought to override state revenue limits.
In Onalaska, where the district was hoping taxpayers would approve $15 million in additional funding over five years, only one of seven precincts had reported. Fifty-seven percent had voted in favor of the referendum.
West Salem was seeking to override the state revenue limit for the first time, by $7.6 billion over four years. With seven of nine precincts reporting, 51 percent of voters were prepared to give the district additional funding.
In Bangor, which has had a long streak of election-day successes, results were more complete. Fifty-nine percent of voters had agreed to the override, with six of seven precincts reporting. The district was seeking $2.5 million over three years.
State revenue limits, passed in 1993, cap the amount of money a school district can draw from its taxbase without going to referendum.
Some school officials complain that these limits punish frugal or low-spending school districts, especially since Gov. Scott Walker and state lawmakers have failed to raise the limits to keep pace with inflation.
As a result, more and more districts have been leaning on this kind of referendum. The alternative, school officials say, is budget cuts.
“We now have a component of our school funding that comes from referendums,” said Troy Gunderson, West Salem’s superintendent. “That might not have been the case 10 years ago, but now, everybody is doing it.”
Holmen School District question 1: $23.5 million building referendum
|5 of 6 precincts
|Votes
|Percent
|Yes
|6,083
|67.42
|No
|2,940
|32.58
Holmen School District question 2: Revenue limit override for operating expenses
|5 of 6 precincts
|Votes
|Percent
|Yes
|5,915
|65.74
|No
|3,082
|34.26
Onalaska School District: Revenue limit override to support operating expenses
|3 of 7 precincts
|Votes
|Percent
|Yes
|365
|57.48
|No
|270
|42.52
West Salem School District: Revenue limit override for operating expenses
|9 of 9 precincts
|Votes
|Percent
|Yes
|2,470
|57.48
|No
|2,503
|42.52
Bangor School District: Revenue limit override for operating expenses
|7 of 7 precincts
|Votes
|Percent
|Yes
|1000
|59.35
|No
|685
|40.65
