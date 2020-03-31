La Crosse schools adjust to 'quaranteaching'

Going from the classroom to the cloud has been hard on teachers as well, Harcey said.

“They genuinely care. They develop relationships and they miss their students. This wasn’t planned. Nobody really had the proper amount of time to put closure on it … This wasn’t the way it was supposed to be,” he said.

McHugh agreed, saying, “It’s tough. I miss my kiddos.”

Starting over

In some ways, it’s been almost like the beginning of a new school year, where teachers familiarize themselves with their students, how they learn and what they need to succeed.

“It’s almost like we have to re- ‘get to know’ our students right now, how are they doing and how are they doing mentally with all this,” said McHugh, who teaches sixth-, seventh-, and eighth-graders at the La Crosse Design Institute.

McHugh has had weekly meetings with her students, checking in via email, Google chat or calling them using Google Voice.

“For students it was maybe kind of fun for a day or two. It’s kind of a weird snow day or summer break, but worse because there’s not an end in sight and there’s not a structure,” McHugh said.

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member