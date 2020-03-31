La Crosse schools adjust to 'quaranteaching'

As Wisconsin settles into compliance with the state “safer-at-home” order, educators with the School District of La Crosse are reaching new heights of creativity, collaboration and communication as they adjust to “#quaranteaching,” as middle school teacher Maggie McHugh calls it.
The schools have been closed for two weeks and teachers are working hard to get in the swing of distance learning for their students.
“We’re pushing ourselves in new directions. We want what’s best for our students. We always as teachers worry about our students, but the worries are increasing,” McHugh said.
On curriculum
Curriculum-wise, there’s a new focus on the priority learning standards, according to associate superintendent of instruction Troy Harcey. The district is streamlining the most critical learning elements to make sure students are ready for the next step in their education.
“When it’s remote, it’s going to be a little more difficult,” he said.
Remote learning is not one-size-fits-all and the amount of content students can absorb is different face-to-face via an online, virtual world, Harcey said.
The pacing of learning is difficult, especially for older students with multiple teachers who need to coordinate to prevent overloading students.
Checking in with students and staying in touch with what they’re learning has been manageable.
“Students are amazing in the sense that they can show us that they’re learning in a variety of ways via technology,” Harcey said.
They can upload photos, videos, recordings and assignments with relative ease.
“We’ve got a fairly tech-savvy generation of learners, so we’re fortunate in that respect,” Harcey said.
Connectivity
Of course, to do that, students need internet access, which not everyone has.
“If you’re having any problems with access, contact us. We want to mitigate those barriers,” Harcey said.
The district has boosted its Wi-Fi signal in each of its buildings to allow people to use it in their parking lots and has plans to implement Wi-Fi on the vehicles that have been delivering lunches to food-insecure students throughout the city on Friday using SmartBus WiFi hubs, which will allow students to stop by, upload completed assignments and download new assignments each day.
There is no password requirement; students need only accept the terms and conditions.
“We’ll see this through as a community and the School District of La Crosse will be there every step of the way. We’re pretty proud of all of our staff members,” Harcey said.
Going from the classroom to the cloud has been hard on teachers as well, Harcey said.
“They genuinely care. They develop relationships and they miss their students. This wasn’t planned. Nobody really had the proper amount of time to put closure on it … This wasn’t the way it was supposed to be,” he said.
McHugh agreed, saying, “It’s tough. I miss my kiddos.”
Starting over
In some ways, it’s been almost like the beginning of a new school year, where teachers familiarize themselves with their students, how they learn and what they need to succeed.
“It’s almost like we have to re- ‘get to know’ our students right now, how are they doing and how are they doing mentally with all this,” said McHugh, who teaches sixth-, seventh-, and eighth-graders at the La Crosse Design Institute.
McHugh has had weekly meetings with her students, checking in via email, Google chat or calling them using Google Voice.
“For students it was maybe kind of fun for a day or two. It’s kind of a weird snow day or summer break, but worse because there’s not an end in sight and there’s not a structure,” McHugh said.
The first week was dedicated to discovering what learning looks like at home, which varies for students depending on internet access, whether their parents are home and whether they have younger siblings. There was a lot of checking in on students to see who has internet, food and as stable a home life as possible. She did what she could to help each one build some sort of schedule.
“I couldn’t expect my students to continue learning without really understanding what learning looks like at home,” McHugh said.
McHugh primarily teaches Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) at the design institute, which involves a lot of students finding topics they are in interested in and doing in depth projects that demonstrate scientific principles.
“Students design their own projects. We advise and guide them on project topics. We create little missions, little activities and tasks to get an understanding of their topic, then students might create or design something to show their learning,” she said.
Real world applications
Now, she’s coming up with mini-tasks and mini-projects to keep them using their knowledge. She started during the last two days students were in the schools on March 16 and 17.
They sat down and came up with examples, such as building objects on Minecraft, then calculating the surface area and volume, graphing the number of local coronavirus cases, and creating a basketball bracket where the student is all eight teams, shooting baskets eight different ways and tracking the number of baskets they make. Each student also got a packet and various materials to keep them busy.
“Just explore math in the real world,” McHugh said.
McHugh checks in daily with her students as a group, sharing a photo or a video meant to make them laugh and keep them connected with class.
“My new structure has been this daily photo and a short message, and if kids reach out because they’re laughing at a picture of my cat, that’s great. At least I know they’re out there,” McHugh said.
Home videos
Bethany Nugent, who teaches art at Hamilton Elementary School, has embraced digital learning by taking videos of herself creating a particular project at her Sparta home, then sharing them with her students. Students can follow along step by step or watch the video and then go and do their own project.
“They can see the information and then go make a painting or a drawing,” Nugent said.
Her students had a head-start in that she already had them making a digital portfolio, taking digital photos and doing some video editing.
She’s also suggesting other projects to get students away from the screen and using their creativity, like finding objects around their house, making a color wheel, then sending in photos.
“It’s kind of fun to see what they’re sending and stay connected that way,” Nugent said. “Students have mostly been sharing their excitement.”
But as time goes on, they start to get down.
“They miss each other. They miss the interaction. They maybe don’t miss the academics, but they miss school in terms of school being a place to see their friends,” McHugh said.
Teaching a tech-savvy generation and the school’s existing 1:1 technology program, in which the district issues each student from grade an iPad or MacBook, has been a godsend.
“I felt very blessed when all this happened that I had that library of resources,” Nugent said.
Getting creative
The district’s educators have also been dedicated to sharing resources and ideas, as well as just staying connected with one another.
“We’re making it work. It’s one little thing at a time and trying to be creative too,” Nugent said.
In some ways, it’s forcing teachers to be even more attentive to each student individually, especially when it comes to different barriers they face, such as food insecurity or even lack of internet.
“What it’s doing for our profession as a whole is really interesting and we’ll see what it leads to,” McHugh said.
While teachers are coping, they are looking also looking forward to the end of the need.
“Our hope is that this indefinite closure ends sooner rather than later, that’s for sure,” Harcey said.
Jourdan Vian can be reached at jvian@lacrossetribune.com or follow her on Twitter at @Jourdan_LCT.
