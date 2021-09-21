La Crosse schools anticipates no rise in taxes, lower enrollment impacts with 21-22 budget

The School District of La Crosse is anticipating that its portion of property taxes will not increase in the upcoming year, as officials estimate the district will have a balanced 2022 budget.

Staff detailed the upcoming budget, which shows the district planning to spend nearly $114 million in the upcoming fiscal year, to the La Crosse Board of Education Monday night, the first of four times the budget will go before the board.

With that number comes some plus and minuses, officials said, and the details could change as the district completes its enrollment count for the year and receives the other final pieces to complete the budget.

One big highlight of the spending plan was that the district's portion of property taxes is not expected to go up for property owners unless its value did, and for some, rates may go down.

"At this point we're going to say if your taxes went up it wasn't because of the school district," said Patty Sprang, executive director of business services.

This is largely because overall, properties and their values in the area have increased, officials said, keeping the tax rate steady at this point.

The district will juggle continued declining enrollment, which could impact the amount of government funding it receives, one of its largest pieces of revenue.

It's estimated that the district lost 163 students, its seventh year in a row with fewer students, though this number will be confirmed with the "third Friday in September," which was taken last week and is typically used as the official enrollment count for a given year.

"We're losing money because we have fewer students," said Superintendent Dr. Aaron Engel.

Officials said that in the state's biennial budget there were no extra per pupil dollars for the school district, and that its revenue limit — or the amount of money the district could raise between state aid and local taxes — would be increasing about $14,000 from last year.

Still, school officials seemed pleased with this preliminary draft of the budget, noting that health and dental insurance premiums won't increase and raises could be in store for employees.

"You can't tell from here, but when you look at the other published budget you'll see that we are proposing this year, to the best of our ability, a balanced budget," Sprang said.

In total the district is anticipating spending $113,730,854 in expenses next year, $102,654,168 of that in operating expenses, the main portion of the budget that includes general spending and projects. The largest expenses come from instruction and instructional support, and largely through compensation for employees.

The remaining expenditures help pay for things such as debt and community services, like the after school program or the school's food pantries.

This is lower spending than budgeted for 2020-2021, which was up largely because of the pandemic, staff said. The district spent about $129 million last year, the budget shows, and some unused funding will be able to carry over to this year, staff said, helping balance the budget more.

Sprang said the district was budgeting for a "more normal" year this time around.

The 2021-2022 budget includes details for the district's 10-year facility plan, which is likely to go to a referendum to help update, construct and consolidate some of the buildings throughout the district.

The district has budgeted about $1.2 million in capital maintenance and improvements for next year, but it's estimated that overall there are more than $80 million in needed improvements throughout the district, largely to the two high schools.

A public hearing on the school's budget is scheduled for Oct. 18, when the budget will likely be updated with finalized numbers. The board is set to approve the final version on Oct. 25.

