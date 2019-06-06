The School District of La Crosse is once again partnering with local community groups to provide free or affordable summer meals to children and families in need.
A handful of La Crosse schools provided their first breakfasts and lunches of the season on Thursday, with other schools set to serve meals later this summer.
In some cases, volunteers will even bring a meal to you.
The Salvation Army is working with the school district to prepare and deliver bagged lunches to children in areas of high need, including Boys & Girls Clubs, trailer parks and other low-income neighborhoods.
“We all realize it’s extremely important that we don’t forget children who may be home alone over the summer,” said Marilyn Volden, school nutrition specialist for the School District of La Crosse. The district alone will serve more than 60,000 meals this summer, she said.
“We’re fully staffed, and our schools are geared up,” she said. “We’ll have enough to serve all of the children who show up.”
The La Crosse Area Family YMCA and Gundersen Health System are also providing free meals this summer.
Melissa La Fond, community nutrition director for the YMCA, said the meals have a far greater impact than filling empty bellies.
“Hunger has a lasting impact on the development of children,” she said. “Without access to nutrition-filled meals, kids can’t focus, become agitated, engage in risky behavior and, ultimately, can’t reach their full potential. The Y’s Summer Food Program helps make sure kids can enjoy healthy and delicious meals and snacks all summer long.”
Dates, times, pricing and other program details can be found online:
Volden said the school district is trying to expand its offerings, providing fresh, healthy food to not just children, but families.
For a limited time, schools will be giving families fresh produce to take home as well as backpacks filled with books.
“There’s definitely a need for this, and we’re trying to fill that need however we can,” Volden said.
In addition to the La Crosse programs, the town of Shelby is launching a summer camp where children between 6 and 13 can get a free lunch and take part in structured, supervised games and activities.
Families can register their children at no cost at the Shelby Town Hall. The program runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, from June 10 to July 26.
