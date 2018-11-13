The School District of La Crosse has once again made the grade, meeting expectations on its state-issued report card, although many students are lagging behind.
Wisconsin’s Department of Public Instruction on Tuesday released report cards for more than 400 state school districts, evaluating them on student achievement, school growth, progress in closing achievement gaps and measures of postsecondary readiness.
The La Crosse district earned a score of 67.5 out of 100, with two schools -- Northside and Hintgen elementaries -- meeting few or no expectations.
“Our graduation rates exceeded the state average, we’re closing achievement gaps, and we’re seeing some great growth by different races,” said Mike Lichucki, director of curriculum, instruction and assessment.
Overall, La Crosse schools demonstrated that students are on track to graduate and succeed after doing so, earning an 85.7 out of 100 for postsecondary readiness.
The district’s biggest weak spot was growth, which focuses less on whether students are earning top scores and more on whether they are improving upon their previous scores. In that area, La Crosse schools earned a 57.4.
Northside and Hintgen, which met expectations during the 2016-17 school year, saw a precipitous drop in their overall scores.
Northside fell from 72.5 to 56.7, while Hintgen fell from 66.8 to 52.9.
Lichucki cautioned that elementary scores can be volatile, because a single class can make or break a report card, especially if economic factors are at play.
“The formulas that are applied are the same, the measurements are the same, but the students are different,” he said. “If you look at districts that fail to meet (expectations) or meet few expectations, you can pretty much draw a straight line to their free and reduced lunch rate. You’re looking at a small amount of students who have a big impact on schools.”
The La Crosse district’s overall score dropped by more than a point, partly due to a statewide decline in state test scores.
Still, this was the second consecutive year the district has met expectations.
Statewide, 96.4 percent of school districts met or exceeded expectations. Only 14 districts met few expectations, and none were considered failing.
Onalaska, Holmen earn high marks
Onalaska and Holmen school districts received glowing report cards on Tuesday, as both comfortably exceeded the state’s expectations.
Onalaska earned an overall score of 80.9, compared with 81.4 the year before.
Holmen earned an overall score of 78.5, compared with 79.9 the year before.
Eagle Bluff Elementary in Onalaska and Prairie View Elementary in Holmen scored so well that they "significantly exceeded" expectations -- two of 327 Wisconsin schools with that distinction.
