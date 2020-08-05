La Crosse schools receive $30,000 in grants to address inequality, racism and social injustices

The La Crosse School District will have access to $30,000 in grants to help promote equity, diversity and inclusion in its schools, at a time when representation in communities is at the forefront for many.
The La Crosse Public Education Foundation has partnered with the Franciscan Sisters of Perpetual Adoration and Mayo Clinic Health System to provide the funding, which teachers can apply to use in their classroom.
"Obviously, in the context of the current environment with concerns over social justice and other issues, this new program is really all about the same thing," said David Stoeffler, executive director of the La Crosse Public Education Foundation "Helping teachers ... to help their students understand the issues going on in their community."
The funds can largely be used for work in the classroom that helps advance antiracism, create a safe environment for students and staff of color, center voices of color, and combat racism, sexism, transphobia, homophobia, ableism and other systems of inequality in the schools.
That could look like purchasing books and resources, inviting artists or speakers to classrooms and exploring different cultures.
And it comes at a time when equality and social justice are on the minds of many, as the COVID-19 pandemic casts light on inequities in society and the Black Lives Matter movement sparks conversations about racism in communities.
During the last three years, the foundation has already awarded nearly $54,000 in grant toward efforts such as teaming up with the Enduring Families Project to create educational videos on families of color in the La Crosse area, and providing laundry and free feminine products at schools.
"We know that teachers, staff and leaders of La Crosse schools are deeply committed to addressing inequities in schools," said Rochelle Nicks, with LPEF and the Franciscan Sisters.
This round of funding will be available sooner than previous grants, as students return to school with questions about the world around them, and grants will be awarded in early October.
As La Crosse students return virtually for at least the first month this school year, projects funded by the grant may also be virtual or abide by COVID-19 guidelines.
It's not expected to help directly address basic hurdles for the virtual restart, such as access to internet and equipment, but nothing is ruled out, and the foundation is working on those issues separately.
Grants will be awarded based on innovation, creativity and total impact, and funds are expected to be distributed during the first semester.
"We expect that students will have a lot of questions about the world around them, and about what they're seeing and what they're hearing, and what they're experiencing themselves in their communities," Stoeffler said.
"And what we wanted to do with this grant program was make it possible for staff and teachers to provide students with opportunities to explore those questions," he said.
