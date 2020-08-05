La Crosse schools receive $30,000 in grants to address inequality, racism and social injustices

During the last three years, the foundation has already awarded nearly $54,000 in grant toward efforts such as teaming up with the Enduring Families Project to create educational videos on families of color in the La Crosse area, and providing laundry and free feminine products at schools.

"We know that teachers, staff and leaders of La Crosse schools are deeply committed to addressing inequities in schools," said Rochelle Nicks, with LPEF and the Franciscan Sisters.

This round of funding will be available sooner than previous grants, as students return to school with questions about the world around them, and grants will be awarded in early October.

As La Crosse students return virtually for at least the first month this school year, projects funded by the grant may also be virtual or abide by COVID-19 guidelines.

It's not expected to help directly address basic hurdles for the virtual restart, such as access to internet and equipment, but nothing is ruled out, and the foundation is working on those issues separately.

Grants will be awarded based on innovation, creativity and total impact, and funds are expected to be distributed during the first semester.