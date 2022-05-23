La Crosse Schools will keep 3 SROs next school year, says phase-out is working

The School District of La Crosse will not reduce the amount of school resource officers next year as originally planned, but stated that transitioning away from policing in schools has been beneficial so far.

Starting in July, the district was set to reduce its amount of SROs from three to two as part of its plan to phase police officers out of schools and increase social services and mental health support for students.

According to a news release from the district, because of the pandemic, those programs still need time to be formed before police are reduced any more.

"The School District will continue to monitor and evaluate the SRO program," the district stated. The release stated the decision was made by Superintendent Dr. Aaron Engel.

This move comes after students have issued support for SROs in recent weeks. A group of students has spoken out in front of the school board and started a petition asking the district to keep SROs in schools.

Despite the pause in the phase-out plan, the school district said that it has so-far had positive impacts on the students and juvenile incarceration rates in the district.

Phasing officers out of the district was a plan chosen by the La Crosse School Board in 2020 after an investigation into the SRO program found that it contributed to the school-to-prison pipeline and disproportionately impacted marginalized students and students of color.

Since 2019, the juvenile arrest rate in La Crosse fell from 14% to 3.9%, and the out-of-school suspension rate fell from 12.5% to 1.5%, according to the school district. These rates are now on average with similar districts.

"These efforts have made a positive impact on one of the goals of the SRO program, maintaining a safe and secure environment on school grounds while minimizing youth exposure to the criminal justice system," the district stated.

Additionally, the district found that of the 939 calls for service at schools this year, SROs were called for "appropriate incidents" that were beyond behavior that could be handled by staff, or posed legitimate safety or legal issues. The district said this has moved the district closer to its goal of reducing the over-policing of behavior in schools.

Of those calls, SROS were available to respond 72% of the time and non-SRO officers responded 28%, numbers the district continues to evaluate as it considers whether the police responding to calls at the schools are best-equipped to work with school-aged youth.

The district stated it has "rapidly expanded" its social services and mental health programs at the school over the last two years, but that the pandemic both heightened the amount of services needed by students and stunted the growth of the programs.

"It is anticipated that the needs of students will remain high over the next year due to the impacts of the pandemic," the district stated, prompting the need to keep three SROs for another school year.

It's unclear when or if the district will continue with its plans to phase the officers out, but the district said it will continue to "evaluate" the program.

