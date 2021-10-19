La Crosse students ask school to use COVID relief for mental health services

Several La Crosse students urged officials Monday night to use some of the district's COVID-19 relief money to fund mental health supports for the student body.

The students spoke before the school board at a public hearing on the spending of the latest round of federal relief the district is receiving, also known as ESSER funds. They said that the district does not currently have enough support for the mental health of students that has only been inflamed by the pandemic.

"Addressing test scores and statistics should not be the basis of which a successful recovery from this pandemic is judged upon," said Central High School junior Allie Schlicht. "You should be supporting students in a way that gives them the ability to function in their best and healthiest state."

The students, some of them fellows for a group known as Leaders Igniting Transformation (LIT), argued that the district has unfairly balanced academic success with students' well-being.

They said that counselors the district currently has are overwhelmed with academic success such as college applications, class scheduling and standardized tests, while social and emotional issues such as peer pressure and bullying — plus the stress they feel from this emphasis to do well in school — are going unaddressed.

Staff on Monday night presented the school board with an outline of how it plans to spend its COVID funding, a plan they said focuses on "moving the needle" for students academically, social-emotionally and behaviorally.

The district stated that its spending plan is rooted in its existing Strategic Plan for Educational Equity, and while it includes $5 million for air quality improvements at both high schools, it also includes nearly $7 million in educational investments.

This includes funding an additional school nurse, early reading materials, cultural outreach, additional staff and services, especially for early education programs, a mobile preschool classroom, investments in English learning and special education, and programs that help students graduate high school.

But one piece students found issue with was the plan to spend $3.52 million of the grant money on the district's 22 new "student success coaches," the largest instructional investment the plan calls for.

These coaches will largely help students in the classroom, their main aim to address achievement gaps felt through the pandemic.

"There's no secret that the pandemic created a great interruption for learning," said associate superintendent Troy Harcey.

He said the coaches are "highly trained" in social-emotional behavior, but that their main duties include working on opportunity gaps, addressing barriers to learning, providing direct instruction to students and monitoring student progress.

The coaches do not directly handle mental health issues and instead make referrals to other counselors, Harcey said.

Students argued that these positions put an unhealthy emphasis on academic results as part of the district's recovery from the pandemic, and not enough on how the students were doing emotionally.

"After the 2020-21 school year, I was severely depressed and at a low point," said Logan High School sophomore Carter Mandel. "Coming back to school was a positive and negative experience. The pressure already put on grades and student success without proper guidance left me even more depressed."

Mandel said his friends helped him a lot through his mental health issues, but that he didn't find much support in the school.

"My mental health should not be the responsibility of other students," Mandel said.

Mandel called the district's definition of student success "twisted," and also advocated that any investments in mental health professionals should prioritize hiring LGBTQ+ and staff of color.

He and others called on the district to divert funds from the student success coaches and other funding plans such as the mobile classroom and instead hire more mental health counselors.

"These coaches haven't been truly helping the students and the presence of them continues to create a toxic environment surrounding promotion of grades over mental health," Mandel said. "If student success includes sacrificing the student's mental state then it is a failure instead of an achievement."

Schlicht said that she has found herself struggling to know her limits, often overloading herself with school and extracurriculars. She said this was only exacerbated during COVID.

"I kept pushing myself and have not stopped, thinking I can always push through anything. I'm learning how unsustainable this mentality is and often feel I am steps away from a burnout," Schlicht said. "Fortunately, I have my parents who support me and talk with me about my struggles but not all students have that privilege."

At Central High School, Schlicht said the four counselors that work with its hundreds of students are not enough.

"It's unrealistic to ask any more of them. We need more licensed mental health professionals in the schools to help students specifically in the field of mental health," she said.

And for the resources the district already has, students said most of their peers don't know how to access them.

"Many students don't know where to go if they experience hate against them or are dealing with a mental health crisis during the school day," said Central senior Ella Lysne who serves on the school's student senate.

Amber West, who is the La Crosse High School organizer for the group LIT, helped advocate alongside the students Monday, saying that improving academics and behavior starts with mental health support.

"The district says that their plan is to 'push the needle' for students academically and socially, emotionally," West said. "However, students aren't seeing those direct actions in front of them."

"If the district wants to see improved academics and behavior of students they should direct dollars in the budget towards improving mental health even more," she said.

