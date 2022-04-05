La Crosse students petition school board to keep school resource officers

A group of Central High School students on Monday presented a petition to the La Crosse Board of Education, advocating to keep school resources officers in the district.

The four students stated that more than 300 people have signed a petition in support of SROs, which started after multiple threats at the high school this year and what they say is an increase in vandalism and fights.

"Kids need safety in schools and as they have been abandoned by the school board, we need to take action in order to keep every child safe when entering the buildings," said student Adam Manka.

In 2020, the school board voted to pare down and eventually phase out its SRO program, reducing the amount of officers present in schools this year from five to three, and down to two starting next school year.

This decision came after a review of the program which showed marginalized students and students of color were disproportionately and negatively impacted by the presence of police in schools, and that SROs contributed to the school-to-prison pipeline.

The students on Monday stated that a bathroom at Central High School is currently shut down due to rampant vandalism, and graffiti is common throughout the building. One student said he "hears and sees" fights or violence every day. Manka said instances like these are more common this year than in the past.

Central junior Kaden Young said that after a January bomb threat that resulted in an evacuation, he wondered how much the school took safety seriously.

"I can speak for almost any student who was there that day when I say the emotions, the concern, the fear that was felt that day was enormous," Young said. He said the communication from the school in the aftermath felt like a "copy and paste" from past incidents.

Some of the students argued that the removal of SROs was part of an agenda that began the summer of 2020, when there was massive outcry around the nation over racism and police brutality.

"It's come to a point where students have to advocate for themselves, as a few members of the school board have been evading this issue since we started," Manka said.

The students spoke during a public hearing on Monday and no action or discussion was taken by the board.

