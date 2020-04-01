La Crosse teachers group calls for delay of Tuesday's election

The La Crosse Education Association is calling for the Tuesday's election to be delayed because of health concerns.

John Havlicek, the association's president, said that while his group focuses on students, teaching and public education, its calling on Gov. Tony Evers, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald to “postpone this election due to the risk of contracting what, for some of our former students and their families, could be a life-threatening illness. They should not have to choose between their basic right to life and their right to vote.”

The association's statement calls on the governor and legislative leaders “to take whatever steps are necessary to ensure that all voters in Wisconsin have equal access to the ballot, including, if necessary, the postponement of this election until a reasonable effort can be made to provide an alternative to in-person voting, or such time as in-person voting does not constitute an unreasonable risk to the health and safety of the voters.”

