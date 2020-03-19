La Crosse teachers warn parents about choosing costly online education programs

The La Crosse Education Association is urging parents to be cautious about buying online education programs for their students while at home during the COVID-19 school closures.
LEA President John Havlicek said teachers are concerned about profiteers who may not know how best to help students.
The LEA issued this statement:
“The La Crosse Education Association recognizes how important a child’s education is, and how difficult it can be to replace those educational experiences during this troubling time. This is why our members are committed to helping parents and students continue their education in light of our ever-changing circumstances.
“Our members will be going to great lengths to deliver the best educational experiences we can, which include online platforms. However, we wish to caution parents against purchasing online programs or hardware that has not been vetted by your child’s teacher, school or school district.
“As always in times of emergency, many people will step forward to become heroes, but other people will seek to line their own pockets at the expense of those in hardship. If you are considering purchasing things to improve your child’s home learning experiences, please take care to find and preview things that are truly high-quality materials, such as those provided by your child’s teacher, school and district.”
