La Crosse test scores up in math and science, down in English and social studies

Students in the School District of La Crosse improved in math and science but lost ground in English and social studies, according to new standardized test data.
Results of last year’s Forward Exam, released by the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction, show that the La Crosse district moved in the same general directions as the state as a whole.
Here and statewide, science scores jumped while English and social studies scores dipped. ACT scores also fell slightly.
But La Crosse, whose scores lagged behind state averages in all four core subjects, did find a bright spot in math.
On the math portion, local students eclipsed their scores from two years ago, while students from across the state performed worse.
“That was encouraging … and so was ELA. We performed worse than two years ago, but less so than the rest of the state,” said Mike Lichucki, director of curriculum, instruction and assessment for the La Crosse district. Lichucki said scores can fluctuate year to year for a number of reasons, including the difficulty of the test or the academic abilities of a particular class.
“Gaining ground on the state is a positive trend,” he said. “We’re closing achievement gaps, too, but some of that does come at the expense of white students, because they’re not scoring as well.”
The Forward Exam, rolled out during the 2015-16 school year, is meant to gauge how well students are performing relative to the Wisconsin Academic Standards, which are used to determine whether a student is ready for college.
Grades 3 through 8 take the English and math portion of the exam.
Grades 4 and 8 take the science portion.
And grades 4, 8 and 10 take the social studies portion.
In La Crosse, the biggest swings on the Forward Exam came in science, with proficiency jumping from 46.9% to 51.3%, and in social studies, with proficiency falling from 53.3% to 47%.
Achievement gaps based on income widened in math and English but narrowed in science and social studies.
Gaps based on race continued to be stubborn, with some groups losing ground and other groups gaining it — partly due to white students performing worse in some areas.
On the ACT, La Crosse students averaged 19.3 points out of a possible 36, three-tenths of a point worse than two years ago. The state average of 19.6 represented a drop of two-tenths of a point.
La Crosse’s black students performed particularly well on the ACT, averaging 16.5, nearly two points better than black students statewide.
Lichucki downplayed the implications of Forward and ACT results, calling them an incomplete view of student performance.
He said the La Crosse district prefers to judge students by its internal STAR assessments, which focus less on proficiency and more on growth.
This allows the district to track whether a student is making progress relative to their previous performance, rather than whether or not they’re reaching a set benchmark.
“Our goal is to take a student where they’re at and move them forward,” Lichucki said. “We believe in education of holistic standards — art, music, world languages — that aren’t predicated on a standardized test.
“And not all students have four-year college aspirations. Some may prefer to go into the workforce or military. Those are excellent careers that don’t require (strong) test scores.”
Coulee Region districts boast strong scores
Students in the Onalaska, Holmen and West Salem school districts exceeded state averages in all four core subjects on the Forward Exam.
The largest change — and by a considerable margin — happened in West Salem, where proficiency in math jumped from 49.5% to 60.7%. The district showed improvement in every subject but social studies.
Compared to two years ago, students in Onalaska earned higher scores in math, and students in Holmen earned higher scores in science. The districts lost ground in the other subjects.
Onalaska, Holmen and West Salem also posted strong ACT scores, topping the state average of 19.6.
Onalaska’s average score was 21.8; Holmen’s average score was 20.4; West Salem’s average score was 21.2.
