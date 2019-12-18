La Crosse third graders make blankets for those in need

Calvin Wolf wants a trampoline for Christmas. Last year, he got a hoverboard and a puppy.

But the Emerson Elementary School third grader realizes that many people are far less fortunate. And that’s why he was excited, he said Tuesday, to take part in Emerson’s annual tradition of making tie blankets for local families in need.

“It makes me feel grateful,” he said. “It makes me feel kind.”

Third grade teacher Abby Ryan started the tradition 10 years ago, when she heard her students discussing what they wanted, what they truly needed, around the holidays.

“We used to do a lot of gifts for kids and families, but they said, ‘We don’t need this. We already have so much at home,’” Ryan said. “That’s when the light bulb turned on for me. We want them to understand the concept that it’s better to give than to receive, especially around the holidays.”

After lunch Wednesday, a few dozen Emerson third graders raced into the library and sat squirming on the carpet as Ryan gave them directions.

The students moved among several stations — some making Christmas ornaments, some getting right down to the business of blankets.

And they came with varying levels of experience.