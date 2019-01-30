The School District of La Crosse plans to convert a downtown bar and music venue into a home for two of its charter schools.
Leaders from 7 Rivers Community High School and the La Crosse Design Institute presented the idea to the school board on Monday, confirming reports that the district was working to acquire The Brickhouse at the corner of King Street and Fifth Avenue South.
Troy Harcey, the associate superintendent, said the district has long hoped to merge the two schools — many students graduate from the Design Institute, a middle school, before moving on to 7 Rivers — and that the soon-to-close Brickhouse offers the perfect opportunity.
“The geographic saliancy of having a district presence right in the heart of downtown La Crosse … would be valuable,” Harcey said Tuesday. “You step out the door, and you can connect with our downtown business partners. You can have students working on real-world projects.”
Both of the schools are rooted in project-based learning, a model in which students effectively create their own curriculum, working on long-term projects instead of the typical cycle of homework and tests. Together, the schools enroll roughly 100 students.
7 Rivers is housed in the gymnasium of the Hogan Administrative Center, and the Design Institute is housed in the basement of Longfellow Middle School — arrangements that are less than ideal, Harcey said.
The Brickhouse, home to the La Crosse Eagles Club until 2016, has a commercial kitchen and a second-story ballroom, which has hosted concerts and private events including weddings. Keith Brown, its owner, said it is shutting down at the end of April.
Harcey said the kitchen is an attractive feature for the school district because many students are interested in the culinary arts, and that the ballroom could be used for student performances and presentations.
“Just the physical space,” he said of The Brickhouse, “would be a big improvement.”
District officials would not say how much they expect to pay for the property, saying negotiations are ongoing.
Harcey said the school board could vote on the potential purchase as early as Monday, and that students could move into the building as early as November.
While the building is structurally sound, it will require considerable work to suit the district’s plans — a process that could be phased over a number of years, Harcey said.
The district will also have to secure parking, since spots around The Brickhouse are few and far between.
And then there’s the current site of 7 Rivers, Hogan.
District administrators have used the former elementary school as office space since 1980, but the acquisition of The Brickhouse, Harcey said, might lead to additional reshuffling.
“This could be an important domino for other opportunities around the district,” he said, adding that administration has no immediate plans to vacate Hogan. “We always keep those options open.”
