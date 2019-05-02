La Crosse Tribune Extra Effort ceremony recognizes students for their persistence, achievement and passion

From disabilities and diseases, to crippling poverty, to the loss of loved ones, this year’s La Crosse Tribune Extra Effort Award winners have overcome more than a little adversity.
There’s Holmen’s Quin DuCharme, who lived in seven or eight foster homes in less than a year.
There’s G-E-T’s Regan Brawner, who was once homeless and now works nights to afford food and clothes.
And there’s De Soto’s Liam Schaller, who lost his father when he was 2, weathered many turbulent months at home, and came out as transgender when he was 13.
“We get to honor students who have shown persistence and achievement and passion in what they do,” said Viterbo University President Glena Temple, who delivered the keynote at Wednesday’s year-end reception, when the students received their scholarships. “We’ve had some wonderful success stories of Extra Effort winners who have made such a difference on our campus.”
The 23 graduating seniors who were honored Wednesday — and whose stories were shared by the Tribune over the past several months — differ in so many ways.
Some have excelled in their classes, with near flawless GPAs, while others have struggled to scrape by.
Some are exceptional athletes — one, Nick Vollmar, is an all-conference hurdler. Others have a hard time getting out of bed in the morning, living in pain.
What they share is an ability to not just handle, but rise above whatever life puts in their path. Nearly all of them have volunteered at their schools and in their communities, even as they were dealing with their own hardships.
“Your compassion and courage will live on for the people you’ve touched,” said Rusty Cunningham, executive editor of the La Crosse Tribune. “Your courage provides us with hope. It inspires all of us to make the extra effort to honor you.”
Viterbo, UW-La Crosse and Western Technical College have sponsored the Extra Effort program for all of its 23 years, providing scholarship support and rotating as hosts of the year-end reception.
In the past few years, tens of thousands of additional scholarship dollars have been awarded because of the generosity of businesses and individuals.
Donors include Johns, Flaherty & Collins; the La Crosse Community Foundation through its General Fund, Randy Smith Leadership Fund, Neil P. Hengst Scholarship Fund and Robert and Eleanor Franke Charitable Fund; the Mitchell/Kruck Scholarship, and the American Association of University Women, La Crosse chapter; Trust Point; Fred and Ruth Kurtz of Onalaska; Mary Jo and Shawn Werner, town of Campbell; Jerry Raddatz of Winona, Minn.; Marine Credit Union; and the La Crosse Tribune.
Wednesday was a chance for these soon-to-be graduates to think not just about the past four years, but about a lifetime of perseverance, and the lifetime ahead of them.
Nick Vollmar of West Salem, who pushed through bullying and later the loss of his mother, was the big winner of the night. He received a $24,000 scholarship — $6,000 annually for four years — from Viterbo.
Vollmar plans to study psychology and become a counselor, he said.
“College is a great route to go at least for me and where I want to go in the future,” he said. “I’m going to use that money to get that degree to help others.”
From Tribune files: 2018-19 Extra Effort Award winners
Kayla Henk walked into a wrestling pep rally her sophomore year of high school needing something. But at the moment, she didn’t know what.
Anybody who knows Kim Rushlow knows that she radiates feelings of care, love and positivity like no other.
Karissa Kaiser missed the first day of her senior year of high school.
Sudha Schultz is a force of goodness, teachers say, like a ray of sunlight that always shines on this old brick school, at least on weekdays, …
Breaking free from the shackles of accumulated self-blame and trauma helped Alexis Schelbe discover her passion to help others give her the de…
Extra Effort: De Soto senior finds acceptance in school after transitioning, overcoming abuse and poverty
It took Liam Schaller 15 years to find the stability and comfort he craved, and he isn’t wasting a moment of it.
Cheyanne Mattie is hard at work, bent over a map of the southern California coast, a place she has never visited, that she can only imagine.
Kiara Updike, 17, has a rare genetic condition that causes her bones to shift and weakens the tissue lining the main artery from her heart, bu…
Ashley Martinson had to grow up quickly as a Bangor High School freshman.
Extra Effort: Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau senior succeeds despite struggles with homelessness, depression
The turmoil that surrounded Regan Brawner’s freshman year would be enough to make anyone crumble.
Amanda Chandler has traveled to some of the darkest of places, but those troubling experiences have helped shape her into the strong and indep…
Nicole Brieske had grown accustomed to her mother Amy crying at individualized education program meetings.
Christian Dungy was on a trip. It was January 2017, a few days after his 16th birthday, and his small group of friends had just done acid.
It seems like there are two types of students in high school -- those who will do anything to get their diploma as quickly as possible, and th…
If La Farge High School offers it, Lara Boudinot has taken it.
SPARTA — Armalyn Hedrick dyed her hair blue in the eighth grade.
WEST SALEM — “Cliche” doesn’t quite capture it.
By the age of 13, Cydney Livingston had already seen her family crumble under the weight of addiction, incarceration and abuse. But on Aug. 21…
Life for Sevanna Utesch was never going to be easy.
WESTBY — Westby High School senior Josie Hofslien has battled cancer, but she maintains a positive outlook.
ONTARIO — Members of the Mendoza family take care of each other.
Quin DuCharme was too young to remember the most turbulent time of his life.
Extra Effort: La Crescent High School senior Natalie Conley embodies strength in aftermath of murder of her family
In 2015, Natalie Conley lost her mother, Valerie, and six siblings at the hands of her father. Fifteen years earlier, she was almost his first…
