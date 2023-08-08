Voters from the Houston Public School District turned down the school’s $30.38 million referenda Tuesday with 88% of voters casting ballots against the measures.

The referenda ballot had two questions, in which the first question must pass in order for the second one to, and sought to raise property taxes to improve security and safety in school buildings; address accessibility needs; create more classroom space for collaborative learning, science, and art; and construct a new auditorium.

The first question was for $18.2 million and focused on maintenance needs, safety and academic programming.

Only 12% of voters voted yes on question 1, which had 113 votes approving the tax increase with 868 voting against.

The second question added $12.1 million for new additions for performing arts at the high school.

Houston Public Schools Referendum Results Question 1 Question 2 Vote Yes 113 72 Yes % 11.52% 7.44% Vote No 868 896 No % 88.48% 92.56% Total votes 981 968

Question two had 72 votes yes and 896 votes no.

With 1,904 registered voters in the school district, Tuesday's vote saw 981 ballots cast— a 52% turnout.

Leading up to Tuesday's vote, Houston Public Schools Superintendent Mary Morem she had heard both positive and negative feedback on the referenda from the community.

"Their voices were definitely heard," Morem said. "We'll continue to gather feedback from our community."

Morem said now it's time to figure out how to proceed after the vote.

"The school board and I will have to decide what we want to do moving forward based on the results," Morem said.

The proposals would have financed the bonds over 20 years with the total impact of both referenda on a homeowner with property worth $200,000 would increase the property taxes by $506.

If just the first question passed, the same $200,000 home would have an additional $429 in additional annual property taxes.

Question 1 would have spent $18.2 million on deferred maintenance, safety and security, and academic programming at the elementary, middle and high schools.

It would have paid for a new secure entrance and elevator at the elementary school as well as a science, technology, engineering, art and math lab, updated ADA compliant restrooms and a new multi-purpose cafeteria and kitchen while the current cafeteria would be converted into a new music room.

At the middle/high school, the vote would have added a new secure entrance and main office, new library/media center, remodeled and expanded cafeteria, collaborative learning centers, an art addition, and a new first suppression system with the current library space converted to the main office/entrance.

The second question would have funded a new auditorium, flexible learning spaces, band and restrooms at the middle/high school for $12.2 million.