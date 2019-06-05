Last day of school brings bittersweet taste: State Road sends off fifth-graders with annual kickball game

Amelia Monte, 11, boots a kickball Wednesday at State Road Elementary School. Fifth-graders and teachers squared off in a game to celebrate the students' last day of classes before moving on to middle school.
Students at State Road Elementary marked the last day of school Wednesday by chasing butterflies, shouting for no apparent reason, and squaring off against their teachers in a tradition unlike any other, the end-of-the-year kickball game.
“The fifth-graders have never beaten the teachers,” observed one of the younger kids, one of many who crowded around a chain link fence to see the action. “Not in 13 years.”
The half-hour match was rife with drama, controversial calls and swings in momentum.
After one play, the fifth-graders sprinted in from the field and shuffled into a line, ready for their turn to kick.
When they were informed that there were only two outs, a few of them threw up their arms in exasperation.
The teachers’ 8-6 victory ensured that the streak will live on, but for State Road’s fifth-graders, Wednesday brought the end of a different chapter, the last day of their elementary years.
“I’m really excited about just restarting, making new friends, being in a new classroom,” said fifth-grader Cole Falkenberry, who will spend the summer swimming and boating with his family, and who will attend Longfellow Middle School in the fall.
“I’m just a tiny bit (nervous),” he said.
Cole and classmate Sylvia Rauch agreed that their favorite part of fifth grade was a wax museum project in which each student picked and presented on a figure from history.
Cole picked Walt Disney. Sylvia picked Ruth Bader Ginsburg, “because she’s a Supreme Court justice and a women’s rights activist,” she said.
Sylvia, who's set to attend Lincoln Middle School, said she’s excited to move on, to meet new people.
Fifth-grade teacher Jeanie Ruprecht said it’s the goodbyes that make the last day of school so bittersweet. She and Carrie Quick, who teaches the other fifth-grade section at State Road, have spent the past nine months with these students: working with them, molding them, watching them grow.
“The best part is spending every day with an amazing group of children with gifts and skills that just explode over the course of the year,” she said. “This is an exciting time, but it’s also sad. Middle school is a time of feeling uneasy, and it’s like that for us, too. You just hope you did your job, and that they’ll be as successful in middle school as they’ve been here.”
Others, including third-grader Asher Beddoes, will be returning to State Road in the fall, a year older, a notch higher on the totem pole.
Asher said he and his family will spend part of the summer in Utah, because it has “mountains and my grandparents.”
Asked what he’s looking forward to in the fourth grade, Asher did not hesitate. He only smiled.
“The last day of school.”
Other last days
Wednesday was also the last day of school for the School District of Onalaska.
The Holmen, West Salem and Bangor school districts are scheduled to let out Friday.
The Sparta Area School District will be among the last area districts in session. Its last day is Wednesday, June 12.
