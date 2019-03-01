Kathleen Bartzen Culver, director of the Center for Journalism Ethics at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, will discuss public distrust of the media and a host of related topics during a lecture Tuesday at UW-La Crosse.
Culver, who was a police reporter and magazine editor before transitioning to academia, said the rift between news providers and news consumers has long been easy to spot, but that the reasons for that rift are not so obvious.
“There are a number of important trends that are invisible to most people outside of the media,” she said, noting how layoffs have left remaining journalists with more to juggle, and how the explosion of various forms of media has saturated the industry.
“Twenty years ago, the La Crosse Tribune was in competition with the local television stations,” Culver said. “Now, it’s in competition with people binge-watching ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.’ There are so many more opportunities for people to consume content … and it’s a very difficult time to weed through that morass of information.”
Culver points out that the media is not alone — the public’s confidence in government and churches has also eroded during the past two decades.
Questions about the media’s credibility, though, continue to echo across politics and popular culture, in part because of President Trump’s characterization of journalists as fake news and the enemy of the people.
That has an effect, Culver said, but journalists aren’t doing themselves many favors.
She cited a poll released this week by the Columbia Journalism Review, which found that 60 percent of people believe journalists accept payments from sources.
“If you’re a reporter whose jaw dropped when you saw that … go back through your news coverage of the last two years and find the number of times you discussed how you did what you did. We just don’t see it,” Culver said. “We’ve treated newsrooms as a black box where we make decisions about ethics and what to cover, but we don’t tell people how or why we make those decisions.”
Culver said she expects a mix of students, journalists and community members at Tuesday’s lecture, set for 7 to 8:30 p.m. in Room 1400 of Centennial Hall. The event is free to attend, but registration is required.
Those who do come are encouraged to ask challenging questions about journalism. That kind of dialogue, Culver said, helps promote a healthy relationship between the people and the press.
“If you’re saying citizens are in charge of the government in a democracy, they have to have a common set of reliable information on which to base decisions,” she said. “That doesn’t work if all those citizens can access is propaganda or the world of politicians.
“Journalism is fraught with errors, constraints and problems. But it is so fundamental in a democracy.”
