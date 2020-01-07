‘Letting Go of Anger’ topic of Franciscan Spirituality Center retreat day

Historically, anger has been considered a sin, a weakness or madness. But anger is not the same as aggression, hostility and harm toward another, says the Rev. Christine Isham.

“People of all genders, races and ages experience and express anger in different ways due to their varied experiences and cultural expectations,” said Isham, who is an ordained minister in the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) and serves as a chaplain in the La Crosse area.

She will present a daylong retreat on the topic of “Letting Go of Anger” from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at the Franciscan Spirituality Center, 920 Market St.

Participants will explore their own anger, learn different ways anger is processed and reflect on this powerful emotion through the use of an anger journal.

Cost is $65, which includes lunch. Register at www.FSCenter.org or 608-791-5295.