Area legislators compared it to a dance, a boxing match and a five-act play.
The budgetary tug-of-war in Madison is ramping up as Democrats and Republicans dig into Gov. Tony Evers’ $83.5 billion proposal -- one that calls for significant investments in education, roads and the environment over the next two years.
“It’s refreshing because many of us waited eight years to hear what Gov. Evers is talking about,” said Senate Minority Leader Jennifer Shilling (D-La Crosse), speaking at a forum with area legislators Friday at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse. “It’s a good budget, and it’s a robust budget for higher education.”
The four-person panel -- which also included Reps. Steve Doyle (D-Onalaska), Jill Billings (D-La Crosse) and Loren Oldenburg (R-Viroqua) -- spent most of the 70-minute session discussing exactly that: higher education.
All four said they would back Evers’ proposal for a 2 percent pay bump for all state employees, including university professors. UW-L and system administrators have long lamented their inability to offer competitive salaries.
There was also unanimous support for key capital projects across the UW System, like the $83 million second phase of the Prairie Springs Science Center, and for a system-wide tuition freeze.
But the devil, and the disagreement, is in the details.
Oldenburg said Wisconsin simply cannot afford everything that Evers has suggested, neither his $83.5 biennium budget nor his $2.5 billion capital budget.
Legislators should be selective about which projects to fund, Oldenburg said, to avoid overtaxing and overborrowing.
“We do have revenue, but we need to spend it wisely,” he said, citing the Prairie Springs project as an example. Building the facility in one phase instead of two, he noted, would have saved taxpayers millions of dollars. “Those are the kind of things we need to look for.”
Local Democrats were quick to argue that the governor’s budget is less of a spending spree and more of a long-term investment in the state and its agencies.
“For so many years, things have gone unattended, and projects have been deferred,” Billings said. “Anyone with a car or house knows … you have to make small investments along the way so you don’t have to make a huge investment in the future.
“The governor has made a historic investment in the capital budget, and it was needed.”
Doyle, too, commended Evers’ capital budget for its focus on education. Under the proposal, UW campuses would receive more money for building projects than the entire state did from 2017 to 2019.
“They say that you can tell your priorities by looking at the budget,” Doyle said. “If you look at the governor’s budget, he is the education governor.”
All four legislators agreed that the state’s final budget could look starkly different from the one on the table, and that the divided nature of Wisconsin’s state government makes this budget cycle especially unpredictable.
Shilling said she hopes to send a final budget to the governor in July, but would make no guarantees. In 2017, Gov. Scott Walker and the Republican-controlled Legislature didn’t finalize the budget until September.
“It’s like Democrats and Republicans find themselves in a boxing ring,” Shilling said. “We’re feeling each other out, throwing punches to see what will land.”
