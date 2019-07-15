The La Crosse Logan Alumni Association is celebrating its 20th year of giving, with no signs of slowing down.
Sue Hammond, association president, said the group strives to do more than run-of-the-mill alumni clubs, which tend to be strictly social. To date, the Logan association has awarded $200,000 in scholarships to more than 300 college-bound students.
Its signature fundraiser, the Ranger Rally, will be held from 4 to 10 p.m. Saturday at Colgan Air Services Hangar No. 4 at the La Crosse Regional Airport.
“We get thank-yous for every scholarship, and some of the letters bring a tear to your eye,” said Hammond, a 1968 Logan graduate. “Some of the students, like me, are the first in their family to go to college. I wasn’t planning to go on to school until a guidance counselor talked me into it, and thank God I did.”
The association’s membership has gradually risen since its founding in 1999. It claims 600 lifetime members from a wide range of graduating years, from the days of old Logan High School, razed in 1979, to the 21st century.
Most of its board members, like Hammond, have been there from the beginning, or just about.
Monthly board meetings, she said, sometimes feel like a class reunion.
“It’s like one big family,” she said. “These people have had such a big influence on me.”
Financially, the association is doing better than ever.
Its bankroll has grown from $100,000 in 1999 to $600,000 today, allowing the group to expand its scope.
In the past two years, the association started scholarship programs for people hoping to return to school after a year or more away, and for graduating seniors who plan to attend a technical school.
“We know the trade fields need people, too, and not everyone is going to go to a four-year college,” Hammond said. “We wanted to promote the trades, because we know how important that is around here.”
The association has also earmarked funds for future building projects at Logan High School, although the details are still in the works.
Dave Berger, a longtime association board member and a 1966 Logan graduate, said he feels compelled to support his alma mater because of all the memories he formed there. To him, it matters little that the building has changed, along with the faces in it.
“Logan is where I learned to study with cue cards … ran cross country and track, and got clobbered playing football,” Berger said. It’s home to “a lot of good memories.”
