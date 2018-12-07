Lincoln/SOTA II/Coulee Montessori October Students of the Month:
Grade 8
- Cynthia Xiong, daughter of Voua Xiong and Kao Yee Lor
Grade 7
- Isaac Trohkimoinen, son of Jeff and Kristin Trohkimoinen
Grade 6
- Maggie Herath, daughter of John and Sarah Herath
Lincoln/SOTA II/Coulee Montessori October Students of the Month:
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.