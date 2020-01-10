Living the high life: Southern Bluffs fifth grader is principal for a day

That’s Principal Jacob Fresia to you.
Jacob, a fifth grader at Southern Bluffs Elementary School, got to live the high life Friday: resting his feet on his desk, scarfing down a burger from Culver’s, running off to the bathroom whenever he wanted.
“It’s really fun,” said Jacob, who was named principal for a day after winning the opportunity in a silent auction. “I was supposed to have two tests today, but I don’t have to take them until Monday.”
It has become an annual tradition for Lisa Schreiner, the school’s usual principal, to hand the reins over to one lucky student.
The school benefits, she said, because the chance to serve as principal is a money-maker for the parent-teacher organization. And the students benefit, because they get to break a few rules while seeing their school from a different perspective.
“I don’t know if many students know what I do every day,” Schreiner said. “I hope this plants the seed that education can be a wonderful, fulfilling career for them.”
Jacob, wearing a dress shirt and necktie, started his day by making the morning announcements.
He and Schreiner put on a skit, in front of the entire school, about the importance of dressing warmly during recess.
And he rounded out his day with a series of important meetings and classroom visits, roaming the halls like a king in his castle.
“My whole family has been talking about this all week,” he said. “I think my sister is jealous.”
But Jacob did not let the power go to his head, even as wide-eyed students admired his laminated credential, even as smiling teachers called him "sir" and "Mr. Fresia."
While special treatment is a nice perk, these one-day principals are usually in it for the right reasons, Schreiner said. Watching them over the years, she has seen flashes of leadership, compassion, humility — qualities that make a good principal.
And Jacob, who plans to become a teacher when he’s older, is no exception.
“He’s confident and competent, and he comes with an enthusiasm for his school and a good relationship with his teachers,” Schreiner said. “He was just joking with one teacher that he had to cancel their meeting because something more important came up.”
Even more telling was Jacob’s response when asked what he would change about his school.
“I want the younger classes to have more recess time, and I want third through fifth grade to have more homework,” he said, including himself in the latter group. “The other fifth grade class gets more homework than we do, and I don’t think that’s fair. Homework helps you learn. I think more homework can be a good thing.”
