Living the high life: Southern Bluffs fifth grader is principal for a day

And he rounded out his day with a series of important meetings and classroom visits, roaming the halls like a king in his castle.

“My whole family has been talking about this all week,” he said. “I think my sister is jealous.”

But Jacob did not let the power go to his head, even as wide-eyed students admired his laminated credential, even as smiling teachers called him "sir" and "Mr. Fresia."

While special treatment is a nice perk, these one-day principals are usually in it for the right reasons, Schreiner said. Watching them over the years, she has seen flashes of leadership, compassion, humility — qualities that make a good principal.

And Jacob, who plans to become a teacher when he’s older, is no exception.

“He’s confident and competent, and he comes with an enthusiasm for his school and a good relationship with his teachers,” Schreiner said. “He was just joking with one teacher that he had to cancel their meeting because something more important came up.”

Even more telling was Jacob’s response when asked what he would change about his school.