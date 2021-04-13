 Skip to main content
Logan High School March students of the month
Logan High School March students of the month

Freshmen

Jaishana Booker, child of Jasmine and Deatra Green and child of Tyler Booker

Austin Crocker: Grandson of Karol Crocker

Sophomores

Zack Horton, child of Zackary Horton

McKenzie Kim, child of Laura and David Kim

Juniors

Karlie Gerke, child of Joy and Thomas Gerke

Signe Reinders, child of Shelly Wolter-Reinders and David Reinders

Seniors

Gracie Joley, child of Amy and Mike Joley

Carson Markussen, child of Vicki and Daniel Markussen

Lacrossroads

Sydney Goth, child of Brooke Goth and Jason Goth

