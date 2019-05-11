Logan High School students of the month for April:
9th grade
- Carter Peterson, son of Jennifer Lugo and Joshua Peterson
- Samuel Green, son of Brian and Denise Green
10th grade
- Colby Olson, son of Todd and Jennifer Olson
- Muriel Severson, daughter of George and Eileen Severson
11th grade
- Victoria Witcraft, daughter of Eric and Jennifer Witcraft
- Claire Borsheim, daughter of Paul and Melissa Borsheim
12th grade
- Ethan Hanewall, son of Matt and Wendy Hanewall
- Charles Lenser, son of Daryl and Susan Applebury
La Crossroads
- Noah Peterson, son of Angela Peterson and Aaron Peterson
- Lashawna Osterhout, daughter of Krisa Prince
