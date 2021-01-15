 Skip to main content
Logan High School students of the month for December
Logan High School students of the month for December

Below are the Logan High School Students of the Month for December:

9th grade

Gracie Pomplun, child of Chad and Karie Pomplun

Julie Yang, child of Chee Thao and Vang Yang

10th grade

Bella Brown, child of Kurt Brown and Kris Brown

Alex Konczakowski, child of Tim and Meg Konczakowski

11th grade

Leah Mattingley, child of Jennifer Mattingley

Kamryann Korish, child of Scot and Kelly Korish

12th grade

Nathaniel Powell, child of Katie Powell and James Powell

Mason Sather, child of Kimberly Sather

Lacrossroads

9/10: Corbin Eldridge, child of Danielle Mosher and William Eldridge

11/12: Vincent Moyer, child of Kathy Moyer and Richard Moyer

Alex Konczakowski.jpg

Konczakowski
Corbin Eldridge.jpg

Eldridge
Gracie Pomplun.jpg

Pomplun
Julie Yang.jpg

Yang
Kamryann Korish.jpg

Korish
Leah Mattingley.jpg

Mattingley
Mason Sather.jpg

Sather
Nathaniel Powell.jpg

Powell
Vincent Moyer.jpg

Moyer
Bella Brown.jpg

Brown
