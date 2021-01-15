Below are the Logan High School Students of the Month for December:
9th grade
Gracie Pomplun, child of Chad and Karie Pomplun
Julie Yang, child of Chee Thao and Vang Yang
10th grade
Bella Brown, child of Kurt Brown and Kris Brown
Alex Konczakowski, child of Tim and Meg Konczakowski
11th grade
Leah Mattingley, child of Jennifer Mattingley
Kamryann Korish, child of Scot and Kelly Korish
12th grade
Nathaniel Powell, child of Katie Powell and James Powell
Mason Sather, child of Kimberly Sather
Lacrossroads
9/10: Corbin Eldridge, child of Danielle Mosher and William Eldridge
11/12: Vincent Moyer, child of Kathy Moyer and Richard Moyer