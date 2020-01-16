Logan High School students of the month for December:
Freshmen
- Jazzy Davis, child of Tiffany Burr and Glenn Davis
- Mai See Xiong, child of Thue Xiong and Mai Chu Thao
Sophomores
- Keenan Hass, child of Stacy Hass-Davis and Eldred Jones
- Ellie Tanner, child of Christina Tanner
You have free articles remaining.
Juniors
- Brooke Thurman, child of Chad and Ann Thurman
- Jaden Walker, child of Tara Kehr and Troy Walker
Seniors
- Taylor Rakes, child of Phil and Kim Rakes
- Guenevere Sexauer, child of Kathy and Pari Sexauer
Som Chai Thao, child of Chao Yang and Tou Thao
LaCrosseroads
- Adam Burkhardt, child of Jamie and Lonnie Burkhardt
- Adrien Rhodes,child of Debbie Rhodes and Scott Rhodes