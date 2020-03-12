Logan High School students of the month for February:
9th grade
Maddisen Larsen, child of Stacey Everson
Lydia Voss, child of Russell and Lydia Voss
10th grade
Kylie McCray, child of Tony McCray & Kimberly and Abraham Schwoegler
Jake Neumeister, child of Ken and Dawn Neumeister
You have free articles remaining.
11th grade
Ernesto Salgado, child of Ruth Lopez and Nicolas Salgado
Mai Thao, child of Chao Yang and Tou Thao
12th grade
Mari Hauschildt, child of Sarah Cummuta-Gerbig and Robert Gerbig
Jamie Nowosatko, child of Jessica Waller Simdars and George Simdars
LaCrossroads
9th-10th: Mikey (Michael) Stewart, child of Kalean Erickson & Joseph Stewart
11th-12th: Serena Atwell, child of Laurie Winkler