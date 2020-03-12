Logan High School students of the month for February
0 comments

Logan High School students of the month for February

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Logan High School students of the month for February:

9th grade

Maddisen Larsen, child of Stacey Everson

Lydia Voss, child of Russell and Lydia Voss

10th grade

Kylie McCray, child of Tony McCray & Kimberly and Abraham Schwoegler

Jake Neumeister, child of Ken and Dawn Neumeister

11th grade

Ernesto Salgado, child of Ruth Lopez and Nicolas Salgado

Mai Thao, child of Chao Yang and Tou Thao

12th grade

Mari Hauschildt, child of Sarah Cummuta-Gerbig and Robert Gerbig

Jamie Nowosatko, child of Jessica Waller Simdars and George Simdars

LaCrossroads

9th-10th: Mikey (Michael) Stewart, child of Kalean Erickson & Joseph Stewart

11th-12th: Serena Atwell, child of Laurie Winkler

+9 
Ernesto Salgado.jpg

Salgado
+9 
Jake Neumeister.jpg

Neumeister
+9 
Jamie Nowosatko.jpg

Nowosatko
+9 
Kylie McCray.jpg

McCray
+9 
Lydia Voss.jpg

Voss
+9 
Maddisen Larsen.jpg

Larsen
+9 
Mai Thao.jpg

Thao
+9 
Mari Hauschildt.jpg

Hauschildt
+9 
Michael Stewart.jpg

Stewart
+9 
Serena Atwell.jpg

Atwell
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News