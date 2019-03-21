Logan High School students of the month for February:
9th grade
- Ngoc Le, daughter of Nhi Be Tran
- Codi Strong, daughter of Daniel and Mariah Strong
10th grade
- Avery Trohkimoinen, daughter of Jeff and Kristin Trohkimoinen
- Keslee Schroeder, daughter of Philip and Kathleen Schroeder and Jennifer and Jesse Irons
11th grade
- Mai Doua Xiong, daughter of Thue Xiong and Mai Chu Thao
- Jayia (Esther) Vang, daughter of Tou Xai Vang and Cheri Xiong
12th grade
- Elizabeth (Libby) Miller, daughter of Wade and Jill Miller
- Nicole Hartleip, daughter of Steven and Sue Hartleip
Lacrossroads
- Talon Shilling, son of Dylan Stika and Mikki Shilling
