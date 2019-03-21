Try 3 months for $3

Logan High School students of the month for February: 

9th grade

  • Ngoc Le, daughter of Nhi Be Tran
  • Codi Strong, daughter of Daniel and Mariah Strong

10th grade

  • Avery Trohkimoinen, daughter of Jeff and Kristin Trohkimoinen
  • Keslee Schroeder, daughter of Philip and Kathleen Schroeder and Jennifer and Jesse Irons

11th grade

  • Mai Doua Xiong, daughter of Thue Xiong and Mai Chu Thao
  • Jayia (Esther) Vang, daughter of Tou Xai Vang and Cheri Xiong

12th grade

  • Elizabeth (Libby) Miller, daughter of Wade and Jill Miller
  • Nicole Hartleip, daughter of Steven and Sue Hartleip

Lacrossroads

  • Talon Shilling, son of Dylan Stika and Mikki Shilling
